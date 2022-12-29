The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org
The company, using its own data, analyzed the cheapest available double room for a one-night stay on Dec. 31 in 20 Canadian destinations. Only hotels with a rating of three or more stars, with "generally strong" guest reviews, were considered.
According to its findings, Mont Tremblant was the most expensive, costing $880 for the night, which was a 284 per cent increase from a "normal winter" night.
Whistler ski resort, B.C., was ranked the second most expensive, costing guests 29 per cent more on Dec. 31, with a price tag of $658 for the night.
In Banff, Alta. guests are charged 233 per cent more on New Year's Eve with a night costing $563.
Prices in Niagara Falls saw a similar rate increase for Dec. 31, with a 285 per cent hike and a price of $465 for one night.
A one-night stay in Halifax to bring in the new year will cost $422, a 227 per cent increase when compared to a regular night, while in Jasper, Alta., it will cost $381 for New Year's, a 231 per cent increase. In Toronto, it will cost $375 for Dec. 31, marking a 175 per cent increase.
Quebec City has an increase of 117 per cent which is $353 for a night stay, while Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., has a 31 per cent increase costing $335 a on New Year's Eve.
Vancouver completes the 10th most expensive destination costing $325 for a one-night stay on Dec. 31, a 170 per cent increase.
Here are the remaining locations that make up the top 20 most expensive places to stay in Canada on New Year's Eve:
- Montreal: $237 per night (a 123 per cent increase)
- Yellowknife: $215 per night (a 30 per cent increase)
- Ottawa: $193 per night (a 32 per cent increase)
- Whitehorse: $192 per night (a 27 per cent increase)
- Winnipeg: $189 per night (a 22 per cent increase)
- Calgary: $175 per night (a 27 per cent increase)
- Victoria: $164 per night (a 25 per cent increase)
- Edmonton: $158 per night (a 12 per cent increase)
- St. John's: $152 per night (a 50 per cent increase)
- Kelowna, B.C.: $150 per night (a 12 per cent increase)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard
A man from Blenheim, Ont., and his family hosted 10 strangers overnight after they became trapped in the blizzard that pummelled Ontario last Friday.
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
Bail hearing set for 8 teenage girls charged in swarming death of homeless Toronto man
Eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto are set to appear for a bail hearing in the new year.
Alberta set for 2023 election: One premier just got the job, the other wants it back
The defining Alberta political story in 2023 will be a tale of two premiers: one who just got the job, the other who wants it back.
Toronto police warn about 'black money scam' after suspect arrested in robbery and fraud investigation
Toronto police are warning the public about a “black money scam” after making an arrest in a robbery and fraud investigation and locating a large sum of counterfeit bills.
'Death by a thousand cuts': How to reassess, cut back on subscriptions
As 2022 comes to a close and the cost of living continues to climb, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending -- and some are looking to trim down on subscriptions.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Bail hearing set for 8 teenage girls charged in swarming death of homeless Toronto man
Eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto are set to appear for a bail hearing in the new year.
-
Toronto police warn about 'black money scam' after suspect arrested in robbery and fraud investigation
Toronto police are warning the public about a “black money scam” after making an arrest in a robbery and fraud investigation and locating a large sum of counterfeit bills.
-
Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after two people charged
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the alleged murder of an officer who police say was ambushed while responding to a call.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team borrows gear for Bell Capital Cup after luggage lost
The Orange County Hockey Club arrived in Ottawa at the start of the week in advance of the minor hockey tournament, but the players' equipment and luggage didn't arrive on the flight.
-
Top 14 news stories in Ottawa in 2022
A number of stories have dominated the headlines on CTVNewsOttawa.ca and on CTV News in 2022. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this year.
Barrie
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Barrie's New Year's schedule
Barrie residents get a glimpse of the city services available for the New Year's celebrations.
-
Pickup rollover closes Airport Road
Airport Road will be closed for several hours for the investigation of a rollover at Leamster Trial.
Kitchener
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Hagersville reeling from second police officer death in two years
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
Report of shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report shots were fired in Kitchener’s Chicopee area early Thursday morning.
London
-
London, Ont. man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A 25-year-old man from London is facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop late last week revealed he allegedly stole a vehicle and was driving intoxicated, Middlesex County OPP said.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identified
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
Windsor
-
Feds to cover nearly $7-million of bridge blockade costs
The Government of Canada has pledged to help the City of Windsor pay for the costs of addressing the illegal blockade at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.
-
Hit and run in Leamington
A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.
-
'Suspicious' house fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were called out just after midnight for a blaze in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.
Montreal
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
Atlantic
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Winnipeg
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
'We're really done': Manitoban stuck in Cuba details frustrating ordeal
Manitobans who travelled to Cuba for the holidays are still stuck in the tropical country, despite their original return date being Dec. 24.
Calgary
-
U.K. man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
-
Alberta set for 2023 election: One premier just got the job, the other wants it back
The defining Alberta political story in 2023 will be a tale of two premiers: one who just got the job, the other who wants it back.
-
The only way to afford Super Bowl tickets? Win this contest
Calgary NFL football fans are being offered a chance to score a pair of Super Bowl tickets at less than face value.
Edmonton
-
Road closed near Alberta Hospital because of crash
A section of 18 Street near Alberta Hospital area is closed because of a crash.
-
Alberta set for 2023 election: One premier just got the job, the other wants it back
The defining Alberta political story in 2023 will be a tale of two premiers: one who just got the job, the other who wants it back.
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
-
Increase in B.C. police shootings highlights need for reform, advocate says
A report that found British Columbia led the country in police shootings this year highlights the need for law enforcement reform, according to a Vancouver-based advocate.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
Politics
-
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
Health
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
-
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Sci-Tech
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
Entertainment
-
Missing persons report filed for rapper who hasn't been seen by family in months
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
-
Funny to freaky: Five Canadian films and TV shows to watch over the holidays
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
-
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including "Forrest Gump" and "Sweet Home Alabama," has died at age 87.
Business
-
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
-
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
-
B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs
Amendments to British Columbia's Employment Standards Regulation take effect on Jan. 1, as the province aims to increase safety for young workers.
Lifestyle
-
'Death by a thousand cuts': How to reassess, cut back on subscriptions
As 2022 comes to a close and the cost of living continues to climb, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending -- and some are looking to trim down on subscriptions.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Sports
-
Bedard's seven points against Germany helps Canada get back on track at world juniors
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
-
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.
-
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25K for ref abuse
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.