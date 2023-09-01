StatCan to revise how it counts non-permanent residents after CIBC report says they’re being undercounted

Pedestrians walk down St. Catherine Street, Monday, April 6, 2020 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Pedestrians walk down St. Catherine Street, Monday, April 6, 2020 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social