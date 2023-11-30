Canada

    • Spy watchdog calls for more information on border agency's air traveller targeting

    Travellers hold hands as they pass others lining up at the Ottawa International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Travellers hold hands as they pass others lining up at the Ottawa International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    The national spy watchdog says Canada's border agency needs to do a better job of documenting how and why it singles out certain air passengers for possible additional scrutiny.

    The Canada Border Services Agency's targeting program uses pre-arrival risk assessments to identify inbound air travellers more likely to be ineligible to enter Canada.

    As a first step, the border agency looks at information about passengers routinely provided by commercial air carriers, including age, sex and national or ethnic origin.

    The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency found the border agency relies on information and intelligence from a variety of sources to determine which data elements to treat as indicators of risk.

    In a report released late today, the intelligence watchdog says the border agency has the legal authority to conduct such air passenger targeting.

    However, it found shortcomings in the border agency's documentation of its program activities that made it difficult to ensure all decisions complied with legal and regulatory restrictions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Factors behind Canada's drug shortages go back 'decades': expert

    Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News