ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Final day of King’s visit will include throne speech amid Trump annexation threats

By The Canadian Press

Published

King Charles waves to the crowd as he departs a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.