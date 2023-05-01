Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
The Royal Canadian Navy has launched a new program in an attempt to boost recruitment amid a decline of members.
The Naval Experience Program (NEP) is a one-year program intended to give Canadians with an interest in joining the navy the full experience, without the pressure of past programs that usually last between three and five years, according to Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee.
"They're going to get the full experience of the life of a sailor," Topshee told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.
"We're trying to make sure that we account for the fact that a lot of people don't know what the navy does, and this is an opportunity for them to join the navy – one year, all expenses paid, experience life in the navy – and see if it's for them."
The Canadian Armed Forces recently reported there has been a shortage of approximately 16,000 members. Among the positions that need urgent filling are naval operators, as well as medical officers, aviation specialists, communications and technical tradespeople.
The NEP is said to offer trainees eight weeks of basic training to become a general duty sailor, followed by nine months of exposure to navy life at a home base in Nova Scotia or British Columbia. Topshee says there is also a component of experience on a foreign port to expose participants to the extensive traveling that is a requirement of the job.
"Part of the value proposition of the navy is you join the navy to see the world, so we want to make sure they experience that and see if they like the lifestyle, because it's not for everyone, being on board a ship is a different thing," he said.
Trainees will be paid a year salary of $42,000 and will also have the option to use 20 days of vacation with paid travel accommodations. Once the program is over, trainees can choose to either remain in the navy full-time or part-time, or leave all together if they decide it's not for them.
Topshee says with this program, the Royal Canadian Navy is aiming to reel in 80 per cent of participants to become full-time members.
With files from CTV News Ottawa
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
Where to watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
WestJet closes deal to buy Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines
The WestJet Group says it has closed its acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines that was first announced in March last year.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
One person dead, three others injured after Scarborough collision: police
One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday morning.
-
'Give them up': Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals revealed, over $750,000 in rewards offered
The top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada have been announced to the public.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
-
End of an era: Rideau Street McDonald's officially closes
The doors to the infamous Rideau Street McDonald's—a renowned Ottawa institution—have officially closed for good.
Barrie
-
Officers and OPP divers continue search for missing man on Bass Lake
Police and divers returned to Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte Monday morning to search for a missing man who hasn't returned home since going fishing four days ago.
-
Family pets die in Essa Township house fire
Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire were on scene at a house fire on 30th sideroad in Essa Township early Monday morning.
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
Five suspects with ties to southwestern Ont. on Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of men accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario, and one wanted in connection to a body found in Erin, Ont., have been named to Canada’s most-wanted list.
-
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
London
-
Gateway Casino in London is now open
Gateway Casino in London has reopened. As part of the phased plan that started Saturday, London was the latest location to reopen following a cyber attack.
-
WATCH
WATCH | London's new police chief starts June 1
On the same day London Police Chief Steve Williams retirement takes effect, a new chief was announced.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Battle to save 173 year-old home appears lost
A 173-year-old home south of Ingersoll is being demolished. Elgin Hall, a pre-confederation residence and one-time home of Oxford County’s first MP, is being dismantled by an excavator.
Windsor
-
WRH celebrating 'major planning milestone' for mega hospital
Hospital officials are recognizing a “major planning milestone” for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital project.
-
Teen driver without license charged after crash: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 17-year-old driver without a license was charged with dangerous driving after a crash.
-
Too noisy? Windsor police cracking down on loud cars and motorcycles
Windsor police will be on the lookout for loud cars and motorcycles as they kick off their Anti-Noise Campaign.
Montreal
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with Leonardo Rizutto shooting
Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain and wind knock out power for nearly 70K Quebecers, more wet weather on the way
Nearly 70K Hydro-Quebec customers lost power Monday after rain and strong wind gusts pounded parts of the province. As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the bulk of the outages were in Quebec City (19K), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (17K), and the Laurentians (11K). In Montreal, over 700 people lost power.
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
Atlantic
-
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
-
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
Winnipeg
-
Tim Bachman, a founding member of BTO, dies
Tim Bachman, a founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.
-
'I really was quite scared': Close call with coyotes leaves Winnipeg woman shaken
A Winnipeg woman is shaken after a close call with two coyotes and is now calling on the city to put up warning signs.
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
WestJet closes deal to buy Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines
The WestJet Group says it has closed its acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines that was first announced in March last year.
Edmonton
-
Parkland County home destroyed by wildfire; highways remain closed
A Parkland County home was destroyed on Sunday by wildfire.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
3 hospitalized in downtown fire
Three people were taken to hospital from a fire in downtown Edmonton Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Large fire closes road near Abbotsford airport
A large fire near Abbotsford International Airport sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air Monday morning.
-
Parts of B.C. saw record high temperatures for the 3rd straight day Sunday
Five communities in the B.C. Interior saw record high temperatures Sunday, marking the third day in a row that records have been broken somewhere in the province.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
Politics
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Health
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
-
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
Entertainment
-
'Cheers' bar, 'Tonight Show' set among TV history at auction
A dizzying number of props, sets and costumes from beloved TV shows will be sold in early June -- from the bar where Sam Malone greeted customers on 'Cheers' to the pink confection Barbara Eden wore in 'I Dream of Jeannie' to the set from Archie and Edith Bunker's timeworn living room from 'All in the Family.'
-
Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson's disease 'the gift that keeps on taking' in candid new interview
Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
-
Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, 'Degrassi' among inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame
Hockey superstar Connor McDavid and the 'Degrassi' franchise are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.
Business
-
World's workers rally on May Day; France braces for protests
People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.
-
Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
Lifestyle
-
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
Maple Leafs host Panthers to start the 2nd round
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to open the second round.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.