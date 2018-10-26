

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada’s jackpot fever is real.

Not to be outdone by lottery madness in the United States, the Great White North is gripped by the record-breaking $115 million in Lotto Max prizes this weekend.

This Friday’s Lotto Max is at an estimated $60 million jackpot with an additional 55 separate Maxmillions prizes each worth $1 million each.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was back on Aug. 3. Since then, the Lotto Max has rolled an unprecedented 11 times with no winner.

If the Lotto Max jackpot continues to grow it could become the largest in history. That record is currently held by the $63-million jackpot won in 2013.

In the U.S., their most recent Mega Millions draw featured a top prize of US$1.6 billion.

The odds of winning that was roughly one in 302.5 million, while the odds of claiming the top prize in Lotto Max are about one in 28.6 million.

If you’re worried about how much the tax man will take from your winnings, it should be noted that lottery wins are untaxed in Canada.