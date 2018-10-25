

CTVNews.ca Staff





Lightning has struck twice for a businessman in London, Ont.

Steve Hillier’s first stroke of luck came Sunday when he won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw. The second stroke came Monday when Hillier was elected councillor in London’s ward 14.

The married father-of-two did not share his Lotto secret with friends before he headed to Toronto on Wednesday to cash his ticket.

He says his family was shocked.

“They said, ‘I think dad is having a heart attack’, because literally I was in shock,” the rookie councillor told CTV London.

“If I could have parlayed that (luck) in Vegas can you imagine the money you'd make on that,” he added.

His winnings will be spent paying off his mortgage, his boys’ student loans and possibly another car. He says his wife wants a new house.

Regardless of what happens, he says he’s committed to ward 14.

The windfall means Hillier, who recently suffered a heart attack, is going into his new position with a different outlook.

“Now I'm actually going to work full-time at city council for ward 14 and without regret and without thinking about anything else,” he said.

“It takes the pressure off and allows me to focus on helping where I like to,” he added. “We’re also looking forward to getting some sleep.”

--- With files from CTV London’s Nick Paparella