No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 26 will remain at approximately $60 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 7:50AM EDT
TORONTO - Once again this week, no winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, there were also 53 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 23 of them were won, to be shared amongst 39 winning ticket holders across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 26 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions offered will increase to 55.
