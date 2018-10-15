

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s a big week for lottery lovers on both sides of the border.

Friday night’s Lotto Max draw has a record-breaking prize total on offer.

The lottery’s top prize has not been won since Aug. 3, and has been set at $60 million since Sept. 21.

An additional $53 million will be up for grabs through 53 separate Maxmillions prizes.

In the U.S., Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw features a top prize of US$654 million – the fourth-largest jackpot in American history.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million, while the odds of claiming the top prize in Lotto Max are one in 28.6 million.

With files from The Associated Press