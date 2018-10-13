Lotto Max's $60-million jackpot goes unclaimed
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 7:13AM EDT
TORONTO -- Once again this week, no winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 14 of them were won by a total of 18 ticket holders across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 19 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes will increase to 53.
