Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects.
"We believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly," Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP, told reporters in Regina.
"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today."
Blackmore said the 15 injured were taken to hospital but there may be more who sought medical help on their own.
The attacks took place at 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, she said.
Here is some of the reaction:
"They were our relatives, friends. Mostly we're all related here, so it's pretty hard. It's pretty horrific." -- Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson.
--
"My mind is somewhere else. It's a shock. No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door, answer their door." -- Weldon, Sask., resident Ruby Works.
--
"There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families." -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.
--
"I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more.
"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured." -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
--
"On behalf of the Chiefs, Senate, and Women's Commission, FSIN extends its sympathies to the families, relatives, and communities of the victims whose lives were taken during today's senseless acts of violence in the tri-communities of James Smith Cree Nation.
"The FSIN Executive sends our deepest condolences and offers a message of solidarity with the people of James Smith Cree Nation after the unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people. Our hearts break for all those impacted." -- Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.
--
"The tragedy that has unfolded in James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding areas is absolutely devastating. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, as well as to the injured and their families.
"I've reached out to the leadership (of the) James Smith Cree Nation to offer Canada's full support and any assistance that will be needed in the coming days." -- Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller.
--
"I've been in contact w/ Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community's needs are met under their declared .StateOfEmergency
"I've also reached out to Minister @marcomendicino and Chief Calvin Sanderson and Chief Robert Head. Please keep all leadership and families in your prayers." -- Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
--
"My heart is with the people of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Regina & all Saskatchewanians who have been impacted by the horrific stabbings today. I am keeping you all in my thoughts tonight. Please be alert and continue to follow the advice of @RCMPSK." -- Justice Minister David Lametti.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.
