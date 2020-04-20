TORONTO -- All victims in the mass killing in Nova Scotia are adults and an RCMP officer injured in the mass killing in Nova Scotia is recovering, investigators revealed Monday.

Const. Chad Morrison, an 11-year RCMP veteran who was shot Sunday, is recovering at home, said Chief Supt. Chris Leather during a media update.

Leather says there are "in excess of 19 victims," some who were known to their killer and others who were not.

He said police still expect that they could find more victims, particularly within the remnants of five structure fires.

Investigators are analyzing and conducting searches at 16 crime scenes around the northern portion of Nova Scotia, said Leather.

He said there are months of work ahead in the investigation.

This is a breaking news update. Our earlier story follows.

RCMP say at least 18 people, including one of their veteran officers, are the victims of a mass killing in Nova Scotia.

Facing the complicated task of unravelling the suspect's violent path across the province Saturday night and into Sunday, investigators warn the death toll could rise.

The suspect, who at one point in his rampage wore a police uniform and drove a car made to look like an RCMP cruiser, is also dead, bringing the death count to 19.

It is known that he shot some of his victims and that several properties, along with police vehicles, were torched.

RCMP are holding a media briefing at 1 p.m. ET in Dartmouth to provide an update on the investigation.

"Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia and it will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come," said commanding RCMP officer Lee Bergerman at a news conference Sunday.

"What has unfolded overnight and into this morning is incomprehensible and many families are experiencing the loss of a loved one."

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP, died Sunday morning while responding to the active shooter incident.

“Constable Stevenson died protecting others. She was answering the call of duty, something she had done every day when she went to work for 23 years,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, during his now-daily address to Canadians.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the risks all of our first responders take to keep us safe, of the sacrifices they make every single day to protect our communities. Paramedics, doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers. They’re always here for us. They've been stepping up through the pandemic and yesterday in Nova Scotia they showed that bravery.”

Bergerman also praised Stevenson's commitment to protecting others.

"Two children have lost their mother and a husband has lost his wife. Parents have lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague."

A male RCMP officer was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Premier Stephen McNeil offered condolences to families of the victims and called the incident "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history."

The death toll surpasses that of the 14 victims killed in the 1989 Polytechnique massacre in Montreal.

But police are warning their investigation could lead to finding more victims because the suspect travelled across the province in a prolonged attack that appear to be "at least in part, very random in nature," said RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather during a news conference Sunday evening.

Leather said it was hard to specify the exact number of victims, "because as we're standing here, the investigation continues into areas that we have not yet explored across the province."

CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis says the RCMP has deep resources and expertise, but this will be a challenging investigation because of the wide course of the suspect's path and multiple crime scenes.

"This is huge. Normally a shooting like this happens in one location, either on a street in a city or in one building, etcetera. But this is something like we've never seen before," Lewis, who retired as the commissioner of the OPP in 2014, told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.

Police said that, at one point, the suspect was driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform -- though he was not an RCMP officer.

Lewis says the apparent premeditation of the attack is "absolutely evil like we have never seen in Canada."

Trudeau said Canada joins together in mourning all the victims of what he called a "senseless act of one person."

"For the grandparent who lost a child, the children who lost a parent, the neighbour who lost a friend, we are so sorry for your loss. Such a tragedy should have never occurred, violence of any kind has no place in Canada. We stand with you, we grieve with you, and you can count on our government’s full support during this incredibly painful time."

SEVERAL PEOPLE FOUND DEAD AT PORTAPIQUE HOME

Leather said police first responded to a residence in Portapique, N.S. late Saturday evening after receiving several 911 calls about an active shooter.

When officers arrived, Leather said they found "several casualties" inside and outside of the home.

"This was a very quickly evolving situation and a chaotic scene," said Leather, the criminal operations officer for Nova Scotia RCMP.

Officers secured the area in Portapique, which is approximately 130 km north of Halifax and 40 km west of Truro, and started searching for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him. Shaken residents of the rural area, already in lockdown because of the pandemic, were told to lock their doors and stay inside.

Leather said the search for the suspect led to several sites in the area, including structures that were on fire.

"The search continued overnight and into the morning," said Leather. "This morning we actively sought out the suspect through multiple communities throughout Nova Scotia."

Police provided updates on Twitter overnight and into Sunday morning as they tracked the suspect across the province. Police confirmed that they were responding to an "active shooter situation," and asked residents to remain in their homes with their doors locked.

They also revealed that the suspect may have been dressed as an RCMP officer in a lookalike RCMP vehicle.

Investigators first released the suspect's identity before 9 a.m. Sunday. They said 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was considered armed and dangerous and warned that he should not be approached.

VICTIMS WERE 'SCATTERED ACROSS THE PROVINCE'

Leather said the investigation involves "multiple crime scenes" and that there are victims "scattered across the province."

"There are several locations across the province where persons have been killed."

He said investigators believe the sole suspect is believed to be responsible for the killings.

"He alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed, it would appear, several homicides," said Leather.

He didn't specify where the crime scenes are located, saying the investigation is in the early stages. He also said it's possible police could learn about additional crime scenes and victims in the coming days.

"Some of these crime scenes we've not even begun to process … it is an ongoing investigation that could reveal additional details in the coming days," said Leather.

"The investigation continues into areas that we've not yet explored across the province."

In Shubenacadie, N.S., there were several burned-out vehicles, which appeared to be police cruisers, along the highway. Witnesses also reported hearing between seven and 10 gunshots.

"I hear the shots and I look out and … there's a guy running back-and-forth up beside the, what looks to be a police vehicle," recalled one witness at the scene. "Then after a short bit I saw fire."

Leather confirmed that Wortman did exchange gunfire with police at one point during the chase, but wouldn't say where.

SUSPECT SHOT AND KILLED IN ENFIELD

Officers eventually tracked Wortman to the Irving gas station and Big Stop restaurant in Enfield, N.S., about 90 kilometres away from Portapique, where he was shot and killed late Sunday morning.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police, issued a statement Sunday saying:

"A confrontation with police followed in Enfield, resulting in officers discharging their firearms. The suspect was found to be deceased at the scene."

A truck driver from Ontario told CTV News he had stopped at the Irving for a shower and breakfast when he heard an employee shouting.

"She goes, ‘Oh my God, lock the doors, he's here! And I peek out of the window and I saw some RCMP vehicles and there was four or five uniforms with guns," said Tom Nurani.

Witnesses told CTV News they saw RCMP vehicles on scene, heard multiple gunshots, and saw a body on the ground.

"All I could hear was gunshots and my wife, I thought I was going to call 911, because she was going into panic, it scared her so bad," said Glen Hines, who was driving by the Irving when he saw the Emergency Response Team arrive.

"There was multiple, like probably between five or 10 (gunshots). It was steady," recalled Deon Wells, who lives nearby.

MORE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

Two employees of VON are among the dead, according to the home care agency. A statement from president and CEO Jo-Anne Poirier issued Monday morning, says the victims are Heather O'Brien and Kristen Beaton.

O'Brien was a licensed practical nurse and a wife, mother and grandmother. She had worked as a VON nurse for nearly 17 years. Beaton was a continuing care assistant, and a wife and mother. She worked for VON for nearly six years.

"All of our frontline care providers are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O'Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON. We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families."

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union issued a statement Sunday that said a teacher at Debert Elementary, Lisa McCully, was among the dead.

She was known by colleagues and students "not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives."

The statement, signed by president Paul Wozney, also said that Dean Stevenson, husband to the RCMP officer who was killed, teaches at Cole Harbour District High School.

"We know that there are many others who died last night whose families are struggling to process what has happened," Wozney wrote. "Their lives are no less precious. They are our neighbours and friends. Their children are our students. We hurt with you all too."

‘EMOTIONAL TOLL'

Lewis says officers who are part of the response and investigation, and those who were friends and colleagues of Stevenson, will experience "a lot of emotional trauma."

He says many of them will need support from their peers and help from clinical experts.

"The emotional toll is huge."

And that toll comes during a pandemic lockdown, meaning there can be no funerals or public gatherings to share grief.

An already shaken and shocked community, province and nation are now in deep and isolated mourning. RCMP in Nova Scotia are urging people to continue to abide by emergency lockdown regulations put in place.

"We're touched by the outpouring from Nova Scotians wanting to honour Cst. Stevenson and the member injured," the RCMP tweeted.

"A condolence email has been set up and messages will be passed along to Cst. Stevenson's family: RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca."

Colchester County Mayor Christine Blair says the community is “reeling” and “heartbroken” and reaching out to the families of victims while physical distancing through phone calls, messages and standing in driveways.

“They will do the best they can under the state of emergency,” she said on CTV’s Your Morning Monday.

RCMP Sgt. Joe Taplin, who worked with Stevenson, says the province's small and close-knit division is experiencing shock. Virtually everyone will have worked with or crossed paths with the fallen officer, he told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.

He can't recall her without a smile on her face and she was devoted to her family. Taplin says Stevenson was outgoing and caring and served on the RCMP's famed Musical Ride, an equestrian showcase that performs across Canada and around the world.

"Heidi was an amazing, wonderful, beautiful person," he said. "She gave so much to her community and she was a loving wife and mother."

Taplin says the RCMP has a job to do while coping with being "totally devastated" by the loss of life in the province.

"We are hurting from coast to coast-to-coast … It's a very sad day."

Todd Battis, Atlantic bureau chief for CTV News, says though the trail of violence spans perhaps 150 km, the population of the region is small and closely connected. In fact, Battis grew up with the suspect in New Brunswick and graduated in the same high school class.

"As the stories of these victims come out, because there are simply so many in the region, I think you'll find that almost everybody will have some sort of connection or will know somebody who has a connection to these victims," he said on Your Morning.

"And the focus should be on the victims. And it will be."

He said the suspect's high school yearbook profile said that he might be an RCMP officer one day.

THE SUSPECT

A Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in Dartmouth, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. A suspect photo issued by the RCMP matches video footage of a man being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

Some Portapique residents who spoke with the The Canadian Press said they knew him in passing as a part-time resident who divided time between the Halifax area and his properties in the community. Portapique's population numbers about 100 in the winter months, but swells to about 250 during summer cottage season.

David George Crockett, who lives a three-minute drive from Portapique Beach Road, the area where the first 911 calls originated, said Wortman once fixed his teeth at his home in Portapique.

"I'm very surprised," Crockett said in a brief interview outside his rural home. "I never thought he would do something like that."

"From what I knew of him, he was quiet, gentle and very easy to talk to .... He was very nice. He kidded around a little bit. He seemed normal, not like someone who would do something like this."

A little farther down the rural road, another neighbour said he and Wortman were friends until the two had a falling out over a piece of nearby property.

The neighbour, who declined to give his name, said Wortman had burned an old shed that contained some property that belonged to the neighbour. The man said he was too overcome with emotion to say more about his relationship with Wortman or what might have motivated his rampage.

Christine Mills, another resident, said it had been a frightening night for the community, which was suddenly filled with armed officers patrolling the streets. In the morning, helicopters flew overhead searching for the suspect.

She said she was fearful the shooter might have gone through the woods and attempted to enter her home.

"It's nerve-wracking because you don't know if somebody has lost their mind and is going to beat in your front door," she said.

Tom Taggart, a councillor who represents the Portapique area in the Municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community is in shock.

"This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful quiet community, and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable," Taggart said by phone from his home in Bass River, about three kilometres away from Portapique.

Taggart said he didn't know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he telephoned about municipal issues, and described knowing Wortman's "lovely big home" on Portapique Beach Road.

With files from The Canadian Press