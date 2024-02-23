RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to CTV News on Friday that it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.

"At this time, there is no impact on RCMP operations and no known threat to the safety and security of Canadians," RCMP media relations officer Marie-Eve Breton said in a statement to CTV News.

The national police service also said there are no known impacts on the safety and security of Canada's allies around the world.

"While a breach of this magnitude is alarming, the quick work and mitigation strategies put in place demonstrates the significant steps the RCMP has taken to detect and prevent these types of threats," Breton said.

The spokesperson went on to say that the RCMP will work with its national security partners to continue "assessing the breadth and scope of the security breach and hold those responsible accountable."