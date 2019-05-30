

Marlene Leung and Raven Gordon, CTVNews.ca





More than 10,000 fans gathered around Jurassic Park to cheer on the Toronto Raptors for Game 1 of the NBA finals.

Huge lineups led into the public square outside the Scotiabank Arena as a brass band hyped up the crowd before tip-off.

Raptors fans of all ages came out to cheer on the team.

Justin Harrison, a die-hard fan sine 1995, drove from Hamilton for the game. He told CTVNews.ca that he was not worried about the Raptors’ formidable opponents, the Golden State Warriors.

“They’ll come to play ball like they have,” he said. “Everybody’s doubted us; here’s another one to prove wrong.”

Lee-Anne Mellis came to the square at noon – nine hours before the game began – with her father. The beaming 12-year-old has been a Raptors fan since her father introduced her to the game when she was a baby.