Dogs to Dinos: Toronto's professional basketball roots run deep
Photos: Raptors fans celebrate in 'Jurassic Park'
Raptors veteran Gasol ready for challenge of first NBA Finals
Masai Ujiri's talk with Lowry the turning point in their relationship
Raptors ticket auction to benefit family of hit-and-run victim surpasses $10K
Drake wears Raptors jersey of Stephen Curry's father Dell to Game 1
Jumping on the Raptors' bandwagon? Here's what to know
Toronto concerts cancelled, postponed as Raptors head to NBA finals
Canadian cities set up 'Jurassic Parks' for fans to watch Raptors playoff run
We the North America? Data shows majority of U.S. also cheering for Raptors
Warriors star Stephen Curry has 'a lot of family history' in Toronto
Raptors superfan wants to buy dinner for Bucks fan who wrote racist tweet
Warriors coach shows off Drake knowledge when asked about Toronto rapper
NBA calls Raptors about Drake's antics on Scotiabank Arena sidelines