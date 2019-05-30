

The Associated Press





Drake is wearing a Curry jersey for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Dell Curry, that is.

Stephen Curry's father ended his career as a member of the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his purple-and-black No. 30 jersey as he watched from his courtside seat near the Raptors' bench.

The rapper and Raptors' global ambassador was animated well before the game started, gesturing to fans and arena workers all around him. Commissioner Adam Silver said the league had talked to Drake and his manager about some of his antics --he rubbed Toronto coach Nick Nurse's shoulders during one game in the conference finals-- and Silver says he believed they ended the discussions in a good place.