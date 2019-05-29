While Canadians prepare to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in the upcoming NBA Finals, it appears the majority of Americans are also rooting for Canada’s team.

According to a map created by BetOnline, all but three U.S. states (California, Nevada and Hawaii) are cheering for the Raptors ahead of their Game 1 matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

The data is based on how often social media users in each state added #WeTheNorth and #DubNation, the official hashtags of each team, to their tweets.

Even people in Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin appear to be cheering for the Raptors this week, despite Toronto eliminating a team from each state through the playoffs.

It’s unclear why so many Americans appear to be rooting for Toronto, but considering the Warriors have made it to the finals in each of the last five years and are looking for a third-consecutive championship, fans might be tired of seeing them playing so late into the season.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.