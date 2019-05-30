

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The company that owns the Toronto Raptors says a pair of NBA playoff tickets auctioned off to support an employee whose son was the victim of a hit and run sold for more than $20,000.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says the winning bid Thursday for the tickets was $20,500.

Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih is also pledging to donate his $10,000 bid despite losing out on the tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Radiul Chowdhury, who is four, was critically injured when he was struck by a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The boy's father, Ruhul Chowdhury, works for MLSE.

The company says all the money raised from the auction, which began Tuesday night and closed Thursday at noon, will be directly donated to the Chowdhury family.

Toronto police say two people are now in custody after a 32-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., turned herself in.

She's been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday and faces charges including leaving the scene, driving with an improper licence and driving without insurance.