Politician faces fine for returning to Yellowknife during wildfire evacuation

YELLOWKNIFE -

A member of the Northwest Territories legislature is facing a fine and a reprimand for returning to Yellowknife while it was evacuated during recent wildfires.

David Phillip Jones, the legislature integrity commissioner, says Katrina Nokleby broke the legislature's code of conduct by returning to the territorial capital while it was under an evacuation order.

Jones says he investigated following two written complaints filed in late August.

The final decision rests with the legislative assembly, which can act on or reject his recommendation of a fine and reprimand.

Nokleby is the legislature member for Great Slave.

Yellowknife's 20,000 residents were allowed to return in early September after they were forced out for three weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.