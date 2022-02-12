Windsor Police, as well as officers from other agencies, have been stepping up enforcement and moving in on the convoy protesters who have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge for the past six days.

"The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," Windsor Police tweeted on Saturday morning.

The protesters have been calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions. Since Friday night, the roads leading up to the bridge in Windsor, Ont ., have seen a heavy police presence consisting of officers from Windsor Police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and police from agencies in other communities.

A line of police officers has been slowly pushing the remaining protesters back, away from the bridge, since early Saturday morning. Large, armoured police vehicles could also be seen behind the officers. Police have also begun to tow some cars involved in the protests.

An Ontario Superior Court judge granted an injunction to remove the demonstrators, which went into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency and protesters who refuse to comply may face fines up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske reported from the scene that some protesters had begun to pack up and leave ahead of police moving in to enforce a court injunction, while others remain defiant in the face of fines and jail time.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, have already caused supply chain woes. Several automakers, such as Toyota and Ford, have had to run on reduced capacity due to a lack of parts.

OTTAWA EXPECTING SURGE

Meanwhile in Ottawa, police expect a surge of trucks, vehicles and people to join the approximately 400 vehicles in the downtown core.

Residents reported hearing loud music and horns throughout Friday night as the protest continued in downtown Ottawa. CTV News producer Mackenzie Gray said protesters held a party on the streets of downtown Ottawa, complete with a DJ, a massive screen and professional audio equipment.

Ottawa Coun. Catherine McKenney took to Twitter to demand that the federal government send the 1,800 back-up officers that the city has requested.

"You told the City to ask. We did. You must deliver. Take control of your capital," McKenney tweeted on Friday morning.

Some fed-up citizens are planning to hold counter-protest in support of front-line health-care workers as well as Ottawa residents who have had to put up with the onslaught of honking.

"We have serious concerns about how governments have handled the pandemic, but we say no to how the far right is mobilizing discontent. We shouldn’t be afraid to walk down the street in our own neighbourhoods," the organizers have said.

With files from CTV News Windsor and CTV News Ottawa.