The Alberta government won’t be following Ontario’s lead in declaring a state of emergency to address the ongoing trucker convoy protest and bridge blockade, says premier Jason Kenney.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday, Kenney said the province already has the necessary laws in place to take action if necessary.

“We already had stronger laws than Ontario. Last year, we passed the Defensive Critical Infrastructure Act that gives the police enormous powers and very stiff fines and penalties, including the power of imprisonment,” he said.

“In terms of the Emergency Act, we have considered it but we don't see how that would add any significant additional powers to our situation here.”

The Freedom Convoy, which first set up base in Ottawa’s downtown core, has inspired corresponding protests and blockades elsewhere across the country.

One of those locations is in Coutts, Alta., where protesters are obstructing the highway that runs across the border into Montana.

The blockade has been going on for more than a week, in pursuit of the same goal as the their allies in Ottawa – to push for an end to all vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

In doing so, they’ve contributed to supply chain strains.

Kenney said his government has reminded the RCMP of the powers embedded in the Critical Infrastructure Act, but reiterated it’s not the place of politicians to direct policing forces.

“We're clear about our expectation on enforcement. They've got a very powerful law there but at the end of the day, they're dealing with a very fluid and difficult situation. I have to respect their tactical judgment on when, where and how to enforce,” he said.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency to end the “siege” in both Ottawa and the blockade in Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge.

The new measures will be used to levy stiffer fines and penalties on protesters, including a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment for non-compliance.

Ford said the government will provide additional authority to revoke the personal and commercial licences of anyone who doesn't comply with the new orders. The measures are temporary, but Ford said the government "has every intention" to bring new legislation forward to make them permanent.

The initial state of emergency declaration will last for 42 hours, and cabinet will meet on Saturday to further amend it, if needed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Ford’s announcement “responsible” and “necessary.”

With files from CTV News’ Brooklyn Neustaeter.