Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being detained in Dominican Republic since spring

After almost eight months of detention in the Dominican Republic, the five-person Pivot Air crew is now back in Canada.

The pilot, co-pilot, mechanic and two flight attendants were reunited with their families at Toronto Pearson International Airport this evening. It ends a saga that began at the Punta Cana airport on April 5 when the crew discovered and reported 210 kilos of cocaine in the avionics bay of the charter plane before its scheduled departure to Toronto.

The crew was never questioned by police, nor were they charged. Under Dominican laws, suspects can be held for 12 months without charges being laid.

The decision by the Dominican district attorney to drop the case was made on Nov. 11, but the crew was only given the all clear to travel today after being removed from the no-fly list and having their passports and cellphones returned.

Watch W5’s documentary, 'Investigation Cocaine Cargo' on Dec. 10, 2022

This is a breaking news story, More coming.