'People are going to die': Last doctor leaves Fogo Island

Entering or leaving Fogo Island can be a long journey, with residents required to drive to the nearest port to board a scheduled ferry to the town of Gander, a crossing that takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. (Photo by Erik Mclean via Pexels) Entering or leaving Fogo Island can be a long journey, with residents required to drive to the nearest port to board a scheduled ferry to the town of Gander, a crossing that takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. (Photo by Erik Mclean via Pexels)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal

    Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.

    Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram Van der Kolk, left, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato, right, outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug.9, 2012. (Sarah Ivey/New Zealand Herald via AP)

  • How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine

    In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social