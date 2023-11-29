Parks Canada camping reservations to open earlier for 2024 season

It's almost time to start making your camping reservations and if that feels too soon, that's because Parks Canada is opening booking two months earlier than last season.

Parks Canada announced Wednesday camping reservations for the 2024 season will open in January. Last year, bookings opened in March.

Campers can book their trips from January 19 through February 13, 2024, according to the company's website. The specific launch dates vary by province and territory.

Reservations can be booked via Parks Canada reservation website or by phone.

Parks Canada has a variety of camping styles available for reservation from frontcountry to backcountry camping. Users can also reserve camping spots, roofed accommodations and activities at parks across the country.

Parks Canada notes when users are booking, a 'reservable period,' are the dates when individuals can reserve a site while the 'operating season' marks the dates a campground is open to the public.

Parks Canada adopted a new booking system earlier this year in an effort to solve overbooking and queuing problems that posed challenges in past seasons.

Now, users will only be able to book sites if they have registered an account on the website, which has been possible since March 3.

This is when booking opens in your province or territory:

BRITISH COLUMBIA - sites opening between January 19 and January 29

Fort Langley National Historic Site

Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site

Glacier National Park

Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Kootenay National Park

Mount Revelstoke National Park

Pacific Rim National Reserve

Yoho National Park



YUKON - site opening January 23

Kluane National Park and Reserve

QUEBEC - all sites opening February 7

Forillon National Park

La Mauricie National Park

Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve

Saint-Ours Canal National Historic Site

ALBERTA - sites opening between January 24 and February 1

Banff National Park

Elk Island National Park

Jasper National Park

Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site

Waterton Lakes National Park

Wood Buffalo National Park

NEW BRUNSWICK - sites opening February 8

Fundy National Park

Kouchibouguac National Park

NOVA SCOTIA - sites opening between February 9 and February 13

Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Grand-Pré National Historic Site

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND - site opening February 9

Prince Edward Island National Park

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR - sites opening between February 9 and February 13

Gros Morne National Park

Terra Nova National Park

ONTARIO - all sites opening February 5

Bruce Peninsula National Park

Fathom Five National Marine Park

Georgian Bay Islands National Park

Point Pelee National Park

Pukaskwa National Park

Rideau Canal National Historic Site

Thousand Islands National Park

Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site

MANITOBA - site opening February 2

Riding Mountain National Park

SASKATCHEWAN - all sites opening February 2

Grasslands National Park

Prince Albert National Park

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES - site opening January 24