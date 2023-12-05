Parents finding daycare more affordable now, but that doesn't mean they can find it: data

New data from Statistics Canada shows that while child care is getting more affordable for parents, actually finding it is getting more challenging.

In a release today, results from a national survey found that fewer Canadian parents had difficulty finding child care within their financial means, falling to 41 per cent from 48 in 2019.

Average parental expenses on full-time child care also fell to $544 per month, from $649 last year, most visibly among child care centres such as daycares and preschools, for which average full-time expenses have fallen by roughly 23 per cent since 2022.

But as service costs have eased, more Canadians report that they struggle to find an available slot for their children in the first place.

More than 60 per cent of parents using child care reported that they were facing difficulties finding available slots, up from 53 per cent in 2019. As a result of child care difficulties, roughly one in three struggling respondents said they had to change their work or study schedules, take on fewer working hours or delay their return to work.

Among parents with children aged zero to five who weren’t in child care, just over one in four reported that their child was on a waiting list, up from roughly one in five the year prior. For parents of infants, that proportion was 47 per cent, up from 38 in 2022. These totals do not include the territories.

A separate StatCan survey found last year that nearly 80 per cent of responding child care centres had an active waiting list.

CHILD CARE USE NEARING PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

As of today’s published results, 56 per cent of Canadian children under the age of six were in some form of external child care this year, up from 52 per cent in 2020 and approaching the 2019 pre-pandemic baseline of 60 per cent.

Centre-based child care has grown the fastest, reaching just over one in three children this year, and surpassing the 2019 proportion of 31 per cent. Home-based arrangements, meanwhile, have seen slower growth, up to nine per cent from eight in 2022, and below the 2019 rate of 12 per cent.