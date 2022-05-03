P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.

A crowd of protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court, early May 3, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa
  • WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.

    WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

    Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans have gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and will be laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal at 11 a.m.

    Fans stand outside the funeral of hockey great Guy Lafleur at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Tuesday May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • CFRA 75: Paul Anka reflects on Ottawa, CFRA, and stardom

    Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, an Ottawa native, is one of the most famous people to grace CFRA's airwaves. He spoke with CFRA's Bill Carroll about his memories of growing up in Ottawa, listening to CFRA, and about where his music career took him over the years.

  • What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak

    The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

  • New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame

    Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.

    Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social