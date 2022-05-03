P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
The fishery, located off P.E.I.’s North Shore, is expected to launch operations on May 7. There are currently 32 boats in Lennox Island’s commercial and traditional lobster fishery, used to harvest oysters, snow crab, clams and other fish.
“They do have a clear treaty right – that was decided in what's now called the Marshall decision that came down nearly 20 years ago,” said freelance journalist Emily Baron Cadloff, who is based in Halifax. “[But] there are a number of things that regulators can object to, the biggest one is the issue of conservation and that's what's at play here.”
The treaty right allows community members to harvest lobster for a moderate livelihood without the federal government’s approval, but existing regulations place limits on when, where and the extent to which community members can fish. The Supreme Court also clarified that the federal government could still regulate Mi’kmaw fishers if there were concerns around conservation.
Lennox Island First Nation expressed interest in launching the lobster fishery in 2020, and has since been negotiating with Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) on terms and conditions. After waiting for the federal government to sign off on the project for two years, the community has moved ahead with creating its own management plan, which includes requirements to abide by DFO regulations pertaining to trap size and placement, as well as use of the community's own wharf and infrastructure. The community is also limited to placing a maximum of 1,000 traps throughout the year.
“If the Lennox Island fishers put all 1,000 traps in the water, that's only an additional four boats, so they really don't see that as a risk to any conservation or any risk of overfishing, especially compared to the tens of thousands of commercial traps that are currently in the water,” said Cadloff. “They say that they want the same chance to fish that everyone else gets.”
The P.E.I. Fishermen’s Association issued a press release on April 28 stating that it is “unfortunate” that further discussions between governments, fishing associations and First Nations about fishing requirements has not taken place. The association also stated it does not support any additional fishing and expects the DFO to enforce existing regulations.
The DFO has said that unauthorized fishing could be subject to regulations, which may include fines, the impounding of equipment and even arrests, Cadloff said.
Several First Nations communities in Nova Scotia, such as Potlotek, Bear River, Annapolis Valley and Acadia First Nations, have settled on agreements with the DFO in the past for similar fisheries. The plan developed by Lennox Island is modelled after these deals, said Chief Darlene Bernard.
However, First Nations community members have clashed with the federal fisheries department in the past. In August of 2021, for example, officers seized dozens of lobster traps in Nova Scotia where Sipekne'katik First Nation fishers were operating a self-regulated fishery.
“With the situation in Nova Scotia last year, everyone involved is likely much more aware of what the potential [response] can be,” Cadloff said. “Last year in Nova Scotia, there were protests, there were injuries, a lobster pound was burned to the ground. I think that all parties likely are aware of those precedents and looking to avoid them.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members are gathering in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Roe v. Wade leak could deal major blow to U.S. Supreme Court, experts say
The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say.
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
TPS officer convicted in beating of Dafonte Miller resigned from service last month
A Toronto police officer convicted in the life-altering beating of a young Whitby man six years ago quietly resigned from the service last month after serving time in jail for the offence.
-
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans have gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and will be laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal at 11 a.m.
-
CFRA 75: Paul Anka reflects on Ottawa, CFRA, and stardom
Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, an Ottawa native, is one of the most famous people to grace CFRA's airwaves. He spoke with CFRA's Bill Carroll about his memories of growing up in Ottawa, listening to CFRA, and about where his music career took him over the years.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Barrie
-
Rollover at Barrie ONroute on Hwy 400 sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 400 involving a truck carrying asphalt Tuesday morning.
-
Conservation authority makes changes to complaint process
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has changed how they receive feedback as complaints regarding environmental malfeasance increase.
-
New location for marine patrol training
After closing its doors at the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst last year, the Provincial Marine Training program is reopening at a new location.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported
Ontario officials are reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Town of Erin bans Airbnbs
The Town of Erin has banned Airbnbs, saying short-term rentals are not permitted until further notice.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
-
Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Body of LaSalle man suspected in wife’s death found in Detroit River
LaSalle police say they have found the body of a man suspected in the death of his wife.
-
Windsor mayor hopes local provincial election candidates prioritize these five issues
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has relaunched a campaign urging local candidates to support five key issues.
-
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans have gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and will be laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal at 11 a.m.
-
FOLLOW THE LIVEBLOG: Mourners gather for funeral of Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens Hall-of-Famer Guy Lafleur is laid to rest at a national funeral.
-
Canada Post union loses arbitration case on mandatory vaccines, which 1,200 workers refused
An arbitrator has thrown out a grievance by Canada Post employees -- or at least a tiny minority of them -- over mandatory vaccination. Only 3.37 per cent of the postal workforce wasn't vaccinated as of late January, or about 1,200 people.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
Winnipeg
-
17 Winnipeg properties advised to build dikes by Friday: city
The City of Winnipeg said it has identified 27 private properties at risk of river flooding based on the latest provincial forecast and data.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: Doctor
Patients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for suspect in stranger attack at Metrotown
Mounties announced a B.C.-wide warrant for a suspect connected to a stranger attack that allegedly happened at a busy Metro Vancouver mall earlier this year.
-
Old-growth protests repeatedly blocking B.C. traffic meant to 'force a dialogue,' activists say
The activists behind road blockades and hunger strikes calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia say their non-violent actions are aimed at sparking public discussion and urging politicians to heed climate science.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Politics
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament
The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create 'an audience, not an opposition' after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
-
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Planned Parenthood, other U.S. abortion rights groups to spend US$150 million on midterms
Three U.S. abortion rights advocacy groups will spend US$150 million on the 2022 midterm elections, focusing on battleground states as they step up efforts to safeguard abortion access across the country, they said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
-
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
-
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Business
-
Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed
Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.
-
Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments
Amazon.com Inc., the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to US$4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.
-
Slovakia, Hungary won't back EU sanctions on Russian energy
Slovakia and Hungary said Tuesday that they will not support sanctions against Russian energy that the European Union is preparing over the war in Ukraine, saying they are too reliant on those supplies and there are not immediate alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Sports
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members are gathering in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.