Ottawa appeals court decision finding its use of Emergencies Act was unreasonable

Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
The government is asking the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn a January decision that found the government's use of emergency law led to the infringement of constitutional rights.
The federal Liberals invoked emergency powers in response to thousands of protesters who entrenched themselves in downtown Ottawa for weeks and spinoff protests that blockaded border crossings.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and others argued in court that Ottawa ushered in the emergency measures without sound statutory grounds.
The Federal Court decision, which the Liberals immediately promised to appeal, differed from the conclusion of the Public Order Emergency Commission.
That inquiry found the government met the very high legal standard for using the law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
A U.S. appeals court panel on Friday declined to delay Idaho's scheduled execution next week of one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates.
The demise of Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will mean Canadians have less choice when it comes to discount air travel and could pay higher fares, industry experts say.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
On Thursday, Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop announced more than $2.4 million in funding to provide more access to primary care teams throughout the northern region of Simcoe County.
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened in Alliston on Kidd Crescent late Thursday afternoon.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
The desperate need for essential services will still exist— but soon the funding will not.
At Port Elgin’s Pizza Hut, you need only ask for food, and they’ll give it to you at no charge.
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized several guns and over-capacity magazines at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
Students past, present, and future flocked outside Kingsville District High School Friday afternoon to protest the name selected for a new public K-12 school that’s set to open in Kingsville in September.
The province has released a list tracking the progress of the 50 largest municipalities in Ontario and their progress towards hitting the target of 1.5 million homes by 2031.
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
The school talent show is an exciting day for any fourth grader. But for young cancer survivor Emma Stivaletta, it was a day she'll never forget.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Calgary travellers who booked flights with Lynx Air were forced to make new plans and call their credit card providers for refunds following news of the airline ceasing operations.
City council is mulling ways to limit the cost of major Edmonton infrastructure projects to better budget for them and to potentially increase local jobs.
A northern Alberta school division has formally suspended a teacher more than two weeks after he was charged with child exploitation.
A B.C. man has been fined $250,000 and ordered to forfeit $80,000 worth of gear after he was found guilty of 13 violations of the federal Fisheries Act.
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a shelter in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood last year, police announced Friday.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Amid a rise in measles cases in other countries and a handful of confirmed cases in Canada, the national public health agency 'strongly advises' everyone check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
Though it’s been more than half a year since the divisive rebrand, many still refer to the social media platform X by its former name, Twitter.
It's hard to imagine bands like Metallica or AC/DC being covered by a harpist, but that's what one former Moncton musician has done, and she's found great success.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
French actor Judith Godreche called on France's film industry to "face the truth" on sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars.
Reddit, the message board site known for its chronically online userbase and for originating much internet discourse, filed for its long-anticipated initial public offering on Thursday.
A federal judge on Friday barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to entice recruits, granting a request for a preliminary injunction from the states of Tennessee and Virginia and dealing another blow to the association's ability to govern college sports and more than 500,000 athletes.
A grey seal found stranded and blind more than a decade ago on an island in Maine has given birth at a Chicago-area zoo and is now “a very attentive mother" to her newborn, zoo officials said Friday.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
Officials with Little NHL tournament for Indigenous hockey teams in Ontario were invited to drop the puck at Thursday’s NOJHL game.
Friday's Canadian Championship draw produced a slew of local matchups with the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps and 2023 runner-up CF Montreal watching from the sidelines at the start.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
