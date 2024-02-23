Canada

    • Ottawa appeals court decision finding its use of Emergencies Act was unreasonable

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.

    The government is asking the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn a January decision that found the government's use of emergency law led to the infringement of constitutional rights.

    The federal Liberals invoked emergency powers in response to thousands of protesters who entrenched themselves in downtown Ottawa for weeks and spinoff protests that blockaded border crossings.

    The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and others argued in court that Ottawa ushered in the emergency measures without sound statutory grounds.

    The Federal Court decision, which the Liberals immediately promised to appeal, differed from the conclusion of the Public Order Emergency Commission.

    That inquiry found the government met the very high legal standard for using the law.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News