TORONTO -- Nunavut's only humane society announced on Wednesday that it has closed its doors because its current home is set to be demolished.

The Iqaluit Humane Society (IHS) had occupied a building owned by the City of Iqaluit for the last 15 years. The modest space is about the size of a bachelor apartment and can house up to 30 animals.

But last fall, the building was condemned by the city due to a mould problem and is slated to be torn down this year.

"For the last 15 years, we’ve had the honour of caring for the most wonderful animals," the Iqaluit Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Although this is our life’s work we have volunteered for through thick and thin, sometimes the best decisions are the toughest.

The humane society rehomes up to 700 pets every year, often to other parts of the country. The city had offered to let them stay for an extra month, but the humane society opted to move out before the start of winter.

"Although a month extension was offered, we needed to move our items before winter weather made that impossible and while helping hands were still available," the humane society said."

The humane society has a temporary trailer that was donated by a local construction company. But they don't have anywhere to place the trailer as they don't own any land. They're hoping to acquire some land where they can not only place the temporary trailer, but also build a brand-new facility.

"The IHS has been attempting to secure land for the past year, without success. Our aim is to eventually move to a temporary trailer we have secured and eventually construct our own new home," the humane society said. "However, we cannot do this without owned land."

So far, the humane society has raised more than $519,000 of its $1-million goal to build a new facility. Nearly half of this money came from a $250,000 donation from the Eric S. Margolis Family Foundation.

