Canada

    • No evidence that data was extracted from RCMP during recent cyberattack: commissioner

    RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before a committee on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before a committee on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    Ottawa -

    The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.

    RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he was briefed this morning on the security breach that targeted the force's networks.

    The RCMP said last Friday it had launched a criminal investigation, calling a breach of that magnitude alarming.

    Duheme says personnel worked around the clock on the weekend to probe the breach.

    He says those efforts are ongoing, but describes the latest assessment as "good news."

    The RCMP said last week it would work with Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency, to assess the scope of the breach.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The world's smallest flag carrier airlines

      But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.

    • Here's how to really stretch out on the couch

      After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News