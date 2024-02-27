No evidence that data was extracted from RCMP during recent cyberattack: commissioner

Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he was briefed this morning on the security breach that targeted the force's networks.
The RCMP said last Friday it had launched a criminal investigation, calling a breach of that magnitude alarming.
Duheme says personnel worked around the clock on the weekend to probe the breach.
He says those efforts are ongoing, but describes the latest assessment as "good news."
The RCMP said last week it would work with Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency, to assess the scope of the breach.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Multiple offers are mounting for houses under the $1 million mark in Toronto while prices stay steady and competition moves faster and fiercer, according to real estate agents in the city.
Ontario’s health minister says she has to wait and see the details of the federal government’s new pharmacare deal before committing to it.
Ontario’s education minister said he does not support a decision by a Toronto area school board to end classes early due to the upcoming solar eclipse.
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
It's unseasonably warm in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is warning about a potential flash freeze just days from now.
Unions representing federal public sector workers gathered on the eighth anniversary of the launch of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system and called on the government to provide additional damages for workers.
Police officers made a bizarre discovery during a routine traffic stop in Bradford for a vehicle that failed to stop at a four-way intersection at Simcoe and Canal Roads.
Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation involving three suspects.
On Tuesday, the County of Simcoe's Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to scrap the development of the Environmental Resource Recovery Centre.
Don Cameron Potato Night has been a community tradition for 26 years, but it’s about to see its biggest change yet at this Sunday’s game.
Police are seeking witnesses to a rollover crash on Highway 403 near Woodstock.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
A London man has been charged as part of a stabbing investigation in the city. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the area of Commissioners Road East near Pond Mills Road.
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
For the second year in a row, the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor Show received widespread online promotion but the event was never actually planned to take place.
Windsor police officers have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-ins in Windsor and Amherstburg.
Pure Country 89’s Nathan Carr is exceeding his own expectations as his Dry February fundraiser in honour of his late mother, Debbie winds down.
The pool at the Vollmer Complex has reopened again. The pool was initially closed after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.
Appliance manufactures and a Montreal lawyer say proposed Quebec language regulations will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for products like home appliances.
The Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfrid Laurier and English Montreal school boards are rescheduling their pedagogical days so kids can stay home for the solar eclipse on April 8, citing safety concerns.
A new guide by the Canadian Automobile Association hopes to help air travellers figure out what to do if they encounter any problems.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
A 41-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident at Paqtnkek First Nation last week.
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
Manitoba RCMP is warning people to be aware and ask questions as several schemes are making their way through the community, impacting Manitoba’s most vulnerable.
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport, marking the largest seizure of narcotics at an airport in Prairie history.
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
A 41-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged mischief in connection with a series of incidents of vandalism that targeted a number of businesses.
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
The standalone Stollery Children's Hospital project will receive more funding in the upcoming provincial budget, the minister of health announced Tuesday.
A comedy club in New Westminster has cancelled an upcoming show following outrage over the performers' sale of Robert Pickton T-shirts.
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
The Transportation Safety Board says a broken wheel set off a train derailment in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, spilling six million kilograms of potash.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
The union representing front-line Mounties is urging the RCMP to move beyond 'patchwork solutions' to ensure the mental health of officers amid concerns they face increasing risks to their well-being.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.
The former London home of rock legend Freddie Mercury is available to buy, that is, for those with a cool US$38 million to spare.
A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended.
U.S. President Joe Biden made light of conspiracy theories about him and pop superstar Taylor Swift during an appearance on a late night show and had a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him in 2024: that's classified.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Japan's Sony 6758.T is cutting about 900 jobs at its PlayStation unit and shutting a studio in London, it said on Tuesday as the videogame industry struggles to recover from a post-pandemic slump.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
The Ontario government has said they will not be providing Toronto with more funding as the cost for hosting the FIFA World Cup continues to rise.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.