ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland’s largest wildfire continues to gain ground near Kingston

By The Canadian Press

Published

The sun is visible as an orange ball over Victoria, NL. Forest fires have closed roads and caused mandatory evacuations from several communities along the Avalon Peninsula in Conception Bay North, N.L., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.