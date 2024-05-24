More seniors are using homeless shelters. Here's why, according to experts

Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
One of the country’s homeless shelters has seen an uptick in the number of people through its doors, including more adults over 50.
The Mustard Seed, which has facilities in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, reported 8 per cent of individuals seeking shelter are older than 65.
“We’ve had individuals who are up to the age of 80,” said Samantha Lowe, the Director of Shelter Operations with the Mustard Seed.
“We’ve had individuals palliate or seek staying in the shelter at the end of their life.”
According to a study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, that analyzed homelessness across the country, more older people in shelters is a national issue.
The report classified seniors as people over 50 because of documented physical and mental decline at that age. The main author of the report, Dr. Jillian Alston, says people who experience homelessness age faster than those who are housed.
“This is due to a number of things like difficulty navigating health care, preventative health care and other things required for maintaining our well-being and health,” said Dr. Alston.
The study found the people making up the growing 50 plus demographic aren’t just those who’ve experience chronic homelessness for years and years but also those who are finding themselves in the situation for the first time later on in life.
Several factors are contributing to the concerning trend, including the country’s housing crisis and high inflation rates.
“And then either they’ve experienced a health emergency or they’ve experienced a sudden increase in rent and they are unable to afford both food, shelter and medication,” said Lowe.
The older demographic is also facing other complications that come with aging, including transitioning out of the workforce and being on a fixed income. Then there are health factors such as mobility issues and dementia.
“I do see a number of individuals where it’s actually been their dementia that has led to difficulty with maintaining their housing such as you know not paying bills and getting evicted,” said Dr. Alston.
Cognitive issues such as dementia can also lead to challenges when it comes to care in the shelters.
“We can try to get them to appointments. We can try to get them into housing,” said Lowe.
“We can try to figure out pathways out of the shelter. But that cognitive impairment is a huge barrier in and of itself.
This sentiment is underscored by another finding in the study that most shelters across the country are not designed to help an older demographic with their physical and mental needs.
Dr. Alston says a collaboration between health and long-term care and other social services is needed to address the issue.
“Having cross-sectoral efforts to just really harmonize health care housing shelters to improve the lives of older adults who are experiencing homelessness,” she said.
Dr. Alston says Scarborough Village Residents is an example of one shelter in Canada that is designed to accommodate the health-care needs of clients over 50.
“There is embedded health care supports, embedded hearing clinic, embedded physiotherapy and nursing for giving medications on site.”
The Mustard Seed in Edmonton has partnered up with other agencies to offer health care services.
“But we’re not able to provide that in all of our shelters because there isn’t either funding or an organization available to do so,” said Lowe.
“It’s a complex population in that we do nee to serve and we’re looking to expand a lot of the services that we have so we can target that specific population.”
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
A year has passed since two-year-old Vienna Irwin was found on the property of a home-based daycare in small-town Ontario, but her family says they are no closer to answers of what happened that day.
A fire broke out in a baby care center in India's capital Saturday night, killing seven infants, a fire service officer said.
The International Organization for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670 as emergency responders and traumatized relatives gave up hope that any survivors will now be found.
One of the country’s homeless shelters has seen an uptick in the number of people through its doors, including more older adults over 50.
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
The U.S. ambassador to NATO says she has seen no indication that Canada has a plan to reach the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
Dozens gathered at a rink in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday to play in a ball hockey tournament in honour of fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien.
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
A year has passed since two-year-old Vienna Irwin was found on the property of a home-based daycare in small-town Ontario, but her family says they are no closer to answers of what happened that day.
Toronto police say they will increase their presence in certain neighbourhoods after a firearm was discharged outside a Jewish elementary school in North York on Saturday morning.
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus are expected to meet with school officials today.
Rallies took place in towns and cities across the province on Saturday afternoon to send a message to the provincial government.
Friends and family of Bruce Covernton held a barbeque in the parking lot of McMahon Stadium on Saturday to honour his legacy.
As adult runners prepare for the Servus Calgary Marathon on Sunday,some pint-sized competitors took part in another race on Saturday. The Wee Wild Ones Diaper Dash saw 64 babies and toddlers race down a 42.2 foot long raceway at GMC Stadium at Stampede Park.
A Sunny, cloudy and warm day is in the forecast for runners in the capital for the second day of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
As another season of summer rounds the corner into view, drive-in movie theatres across Canada are coming back to life, but some are worried the tradition might go away altogether.
Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are nothing less than 'virtual pushers,' according to Premier François Legault.
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Despite her absence, the shadow of Émilise Lessard-Therrien hangs over the opening of the Québec solidaire (QS) general convention.
Mason Marchment scored the winner early in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday to even the NHL's Western Conference final 1-1.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Alberta legislature Saturday to express their discontent with Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government.
An Edmonton woman found guilty of trying to kill her three children has been denied an appeal.
Three people have died after a vehicle veered off the road in Shediac N.B., Friday morning.
The name of the Royal Canadian Navy’s fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship is now official.
For the second straight day, a group of people from a Moncton neighbourhood gathered to protest the operation of a scrap metal recycling facility located in their backyard.
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
Police have shut down part of Pembina Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Parts of southern Manitoba were walloped with rain and snow Friday, with some regions seeing more than 85 millimetres of precipitation.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
After eight years of serving on Regina’s City Council, Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens will not be running again in the next municipal election.
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of drugs in downtown Kitchener.
A new public washroom has opened in Uptown Waterloo and not only can it self-clean, but it's all fully accessible.
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Provincial police say they have concluded their investigation in Callander, Ont., south of North Bay, after asking residents to avoid the area of Highway 11 and Highway 654 on Saturday morning.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
London shutout Drummondville 4-0 Saturday afternoon to get their first victory, and guarantee at least a playoff spot in the Canadian Hockey League championship tournament.
Approximately 100 members of London’s Rohingya-Canadian community demonstrated at Victoria Park in London Saturday, trying to bring awareness to what they said is a second wave of genocide on Rohingyas in Myanmar.
Several days after a motion was first put forward that would have limited the time of day when Londoners could use gas powered lawn equipment, the city councillor who proposed it is speaking out.
Dozens participated in the 12th annual Walk for Suicide Awareness event on Saturday.
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
The legacy of a young boy's passionate campaign to install defibrillators in schools and arenas to save lives continues to inspire people across the province.
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
On June 1, Noble Champions Group will present its inaugural event called In Your Town at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.
A 45-year-old man has been charged after breaking into a Chatham home and falling asleep inside the residence.
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
Dozens gathered at the steps of Sault Ste. Marie’s city hall Friday for a moment 70 years in the making.
The federal government is providing a low-interest loan of $25 million for new rental units in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
Dozens of young people in the care of the Children’s Aid Society will be going to sleep tonight in motels, hotels, and short-term rentals because there aren’t enough foster beds or treatment facilities.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
The U.S. ambassador to NATO says she has seen no indication that Canada has a plan to reach the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.
One of the country’s homeless shelters has seen an uptick in the number of people through its doors, including more older adults over 50.
Last month, the Canadian Medical Association warned that Canada's health-care facilities are among the oldest public infrastructure in use. Half were built more than 50 years ago, making them especially vulnerable to extreme climate events.
After another case of H5N1 avian flu linked to dairy cows was confirmed in a second dairy farmer in the United States, some Canadian experts say the federal government needs to expand surveillance of the virus north of the border.
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
NASA has launched the first of two research satellites to measure how much heat is lost to space from the Arctic and Antarctica.
Perhaps 'birdbrained' isn’t such an insult after all –– crows, the ubiquitous urban bird, can vocally count up to four, the latest research has found.
Richard M. Sherman, who helped write the songs for 'Mary Poppins,' 'The Jungle Book' and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' — as well as the most-played tune on Earth, 'It's a Small World (After All)' — died at 95.
Nicki Minaj's concert in Manchester scheduled for Saturday night was postponed after police in the Netherlands discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country.
Beaches the Musical is a good cry, and that’s not nothing.
The estate of a young dancer who died after eating a mislabelled cookie containing peanuts has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the failure to properly label the package was grossly negligent.
Luciano Benetton, a co-founder of the apparel brand, announced he was stepping down as chairman in an interview published on Saturday with Milan daily Corriere della Sera. He blamed current management for losses of 100 million euros (US$108.5 million) that he discovered last year.
GameStop made nearly US$933.4 million by selling 45 million shares, the struggling videogame retailer said on Friday, sending its shares up more than 12 per cent after the bell.
Hundreds of clowns gathered in the streets of Peru’s capital to mark Clown Day. They have sought for years to gain official recognition of the day.
Now that temperatures have warmed up even more this spring, you may be anxious at the thought of bugs invading your home or you may already be battling the pests. Here are expert tips on how to keep them away.
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Getting the call that changes your life can feel like time stops in its track. For one small-town Alberta man, a dream he has been training for since he was a child is coming true and it will take him and his team overseas.
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs in a recent commencement speech and he said he has received support as well as “a shocking level of hate” from others.
In the early morning of May 14, Vicki Hill was startled awake by the sound of explosions outside her home in Bethesda, Md. The loud bangs, she learned later, had come from the airbags of the family’s SUV, a 2015 Nissan Murano that was parked in the driveway. It was on fire.
If you’re planning a road trip this summer, it won’t hurt to make sure your car is reliable and would take you there and back.
BMW and Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu unveiled her newest 'Art Car' at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.