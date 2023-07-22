Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a study on July 18 that says the rental wage – defined as the hourly wage needed so tenants spend no more than 30 per cent of their pre-tax earnings on rent while working a standard 40-hour week – was "considerably" higher than the minimum wage in each province as of October 2022.
The analysis included one- and two-bedroom rentals, which make up 33 and 50 per cent of all units, respectively, the report says.
The study's authors, senior economist David Macdonald and political economist Ricardo Tranjan, write that even in provinces with the highest minimum wages — B.C., Ontario and Alberta — this has not translated into better living conditions because "landlords capture a larger share of those wages through high rents."
"The wage increases that people fought so hard for should improve the material conditions of working families, not go back into the pockets of the property-owning class," the report says.
The study says minimum-wage earners in most Canadian cities "are likely spending too much on rent, living in units that are too small, or, in many cases, both."
The largest gaps between the minimum wage and rental wage required for an average one-bedroom apartment were found in Vancouver and Toronto.
In those two cities, the one-bedroom rental wage was twice the minimum wage set at the time. The rental wage for an average two-bedroom unit also was more than twice the minimum wage.
On June 1, the minimum wage in B.C. increased to $16.75 an hour from $15.65. In Ontario, the minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1 from $15.50.
The only cities where the one-bedroom rental wage was lower than the minimum wage were Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivieres and Saguenay, Que.
"Even there, rental affordability is on the decline," the study says. "Every other CMA in Canada has average rents that far exceed what workers earn on the minimum wage."
In Sherbrooke, for example, the report says the 2018 minimum wage exceeded the one-bedroom rental wage by 18 per cent, compared to nine per cent in 2022.
For most cities, the number of minimum wage hours required to pay rent for a two-bedroom unit also increased between 2018 and 2022.
"In sum, a larger share of the hard-worked-for earnings of working-class families is now flowing from bosses to landlords, making the wealthy wealthier and leaving tenants poorer," the report says.
"The so-called housing crisis is often presented as a mismatch between supply and demand, while the obvious transfer of income and wealth from low- to high-income earners is repeatedly overlooked."
The authors point to at least three factors that they say are making rents too high for low-wage earners, including wage suppression policies, low supply of rental housing and poorly regulated rental markets.
"In other words, the mess in which we find ourselves is due to bosses keeping wages down with help from provincial governments that set the minimum wage and federal governments that control monetary policy," they say.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Toronto
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Toronto police officer struck by car in Parkdale; 2 suspects sought
Toronto police are looking for the driver who fled after striking an officer with their vehicle in Parkdale.
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
Ottawa
-
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
-
'We are making progress': OC Transpo says inspections, return-to-service planning continues as O-Train remains out of service
The O-Train remains out of service this weekend as LRT vehicle inspections and the root cause investigation continues after an axle bearing problem was discovered on one train earlier this week.
-
OC Transpo prints new signs after R1 bus signs cause confusion on Queen Street
OC Transpo is promising new signs to direct riders to R1 bus service in downtown Ottawa and "more improvements" on Monday after some passengers complained the signs were too confusing.
Barrie
-
Bradford Public Library strike reaches second day of action
Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library employees and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 905 went on strike Friday morning and continued to stand in solidarity on Saturday.
-
Pedestrian killed in late-night crash in Barrie's south end
A pedestrian has died, and one person is in custody after a late-night crash in Barrie's south end Friday.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Kitchener
-
Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road
A section of Trussler Road is closed near Ayr due to a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailment.
-
Collision closes section of Highway 403 near Brantford
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision east of Brantford which has closed a section of Highway 403.
-
Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.
London
-
‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
-
LHSC warns Children's Hospital ER could experience longer wait times this weekend
The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) issued a warning to parents on Friday regarding the possibility of longer than normal wait times this weekend.
-
Sunwing announce 2023/2024 winter season schedule
Already making plans to escape for the winter? Sunwing will once again offer non-stop flights from London to warm sunny destinations weekly.
Windsor
-
A coyote encounter, a land and water dispute, and parking lot scammers dupe electronics buyers: Top Windsor stories this week
A LaSalle resident encounters aggressive coyotes while walking his dogs, a conflict over land and water rights has one resident vowing to handcuff himself to a piece of his property, and a man was scammed into buying counterfeit audio visual equipment. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
53 tickets issued during South Windsor traffic blitz
The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 53 traffic tickets during a two-day blitz in South Windsor.
-
‘Suspicious vehicle’ call leads to three arrests in Chatham
A complaint about a “suspicious vehicle” in Chatham, Ont. has led to the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of three men.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman says RAMQ hung up on her because she spoke English
A Montreal woman is speaking out about her recent experience with Quebec's health insurance board after she said a public servant hung up on her because she spoke to him in English.
-
Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.
-
Gatineau man, 19, charged with first-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2023
Gatineau police say Jano Gravelle, 58, died in hospital after a shooting in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph in the Hull sector on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Two children among four missing after record-breaking Nova Scotia downpours
Two children were among four people reported missing on Saturday after a long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, washing away roads and bridges amid widespread flooding.
-
Rain in Nova Scotia ranks among historical events
With a large swath of rain totaling more than 200 millimetres -- much of it falling in less than 12 hours -- this weather event will rank among the worst historical floods for Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Like a weight being lifted off my shoulders': Manitoba wrestler cuts hair to make weigh-in
An Indigenous wrestler from Manitoba is honouring her late grandfather after cutting off her hair in a clever bid to pass her weigh-in at the North American Indigenous Games this week.
-
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Paul and Doug's excellent adventure: Calgary men running 50 half-marathons to combat food insecurity
A Calgary dynamic duo are tackling food insecurity by running 50 half-marathons in 50 weeks.
-
Calgarians soak up the heat with 2 downtown festivals
It was an apropos weekend for Calgary to host Latin Fiestaval and the Afro-Caribbean Festival: smoking hot.
-
1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury
A man is dead and a youth is in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
‘Heartbroken’ family of helicopter pilot killed fighting northern Alberta forest fire seeks support
The family of a helicopter pilot killed on Wednesday while fighting a forest fire in northern Alberta is seeking help to support his wife and children in the wake of his death.
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
'Suspicious device' under investigation in Grande Prairie: RCMP
Grande Prairie RCMP officers are investigating reports of a suspicious device Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Growing B.C. wildfire closes Highway 20 following evacuation alert
DriveBC says Highway 20 east of Bella Coola is closed in both directions due to a wildfire that has grown to more than 25-square kilometres in size.
-
Fire breaks out in downtown Vancouver SRO hotel
There was a large first-responder presence on downtown Vancouver’s West Pender Street Friday night after a fire broke out in a single room occupancy hotel.
-
Commission orders review of BC Hydro 'safety culture' after Vancouver explosion
The B.C. Utilities Commission has ordered BC Hydro to commission an independent, third-party report on the explosion of an electrical vault in downtown Vancouver earlier this year, citing "serious concerns" about the Crown corporation's "safety practices and culture."
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Poor eyesight is a barrier for long-term space missions. So what causes it?
A recent study suggests that poor eyesight is one of the key barriers for humans on long-duration space explorations, but new technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help test astronauts' eyesight while in space and come up with solutions to this problem.
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
Entertainment
-
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Bennett, who died at 96 on Friday, was indeed "the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century," as Charles J. Gans wrote for The Associated Press. Yet that summation befits a man frozen in time, consigned to a specific era, and Tony Bennett was anything but that.
-
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
-
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
A deadlocked jury prompted a mistrial Saturday in the South Florida trial of rapper YNW Melly on charges that he murdered two of his friends five years ago.
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
Lionel Messi capped the opening night with his new club with a free kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute Friday night, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match.
-
Canadian diving team hopes to use world championships near misses as motivation
The Canadian diving team didn't win as many medals as it might've liked at the FINA World Aquatics Championships, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, says one of its coaches.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.