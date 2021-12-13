Marineland has been charged for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes, an accusation the tourist attraction in southern Ontario denies.

Niagara regional police said they began an investigation in October over the park's use of cetaceans in shows.

"During the investigation, it was found that dolphins and whales were utilized for entertainment purposes during the month of August, without being authorized to do so," the force said in a written statement.

That goes against laws passed in 2019 that made it an offence for dolphins and whales to perform -- part of the federal government's anti-captivity legislation.

Marineland faces one count of using a captive cetacean for performance for entertainment purposes without authorization, police said.

The park denied the allegations.

It said the dolphins and whales are part of an educational presentation designed by experts.

"Our animal presentation contains marine mammals undertaking behaviours they exhibit in ocean environments," Marineland said in a statement.

"These behaviours are combined with an educational script delivered by Marineland staff, providing a foundation in understanding of these important marine species."

Marineland blamed the charge on "ideologically driven activists" who filed a police complaint.

Last Chance for Animals, a California-based animal advocacy group, said it filed a complaint in late September and an investigator working for the group gave a statement to police in late October.

"We are thrilled," Miranda Desa, the Canadian counsel for the non-profit group, said of the charge.

Desa said the group's investigator went to Marineland on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 and took video of dolphins and whales.

She said the footage allegedly shows dolphins "doing flips, spinning, having a dolphin dance party and performing other tricks on command to music in front of a live audience."

Desa also alleged beluga whales at the park would do tricks for food.

Marineland said it will fight the charge.

"Marineland understands why ideologically driven activists would file a police complaint, and appreciates the pressure the Niagara Regional Police were put under to lay such a charge," the park said.

"We look forward to the opportunity to defend ourselves in a court of law where the feelings of non-experts are not treated as facts and the truth prevails."

The park said it "continues to be committed to our mission of research, education and conservation and will continue to provide world class care for the animals who call Marineland home."

Marineland is set to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.