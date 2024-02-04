Latest wave of U.S., Britain strikes on Yemin's Houthis had support of Canada

OTTAWA -

The Department of National Defence says Canada was among several allies that provided support to the United States and United Kingdom during their latest strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Canada issued astatement released jointly with the US, UK, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial ships travelling in the Red Sea.

The countries say their aim is to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but they will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of commerce.

Saturday's strikes against the Houthis were launched by U.S. warships and American and British fighter jets.

The joint statement says the strikes specifically targeted sites associated with the Houthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems and radars.

The countries say Houthis have launched more than 30 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November, and the offensive continues to be an international challenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.

-- With files from The Associated Press