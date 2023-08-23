King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires

King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

“My wife and I were desperately concerned to learn of the recent states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to the wildfires,” the King's statement reads.

Seven days ago, the N.W.T. government declared a state of emergency due to the raging wildfires that have forced more than 20,000 people to evacuate.

Last year, the King and Queen Camila visited the territory during their three-day tour of Canada where Charles met with First Nations chiefs to discuss Indigenous-led solutions to climate change.

He referenced the trip in the statement sent to the Governor General.

“We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year,” he said. “We can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation.”

British Colombia is also under a province-wide state of emergency issued on Aug. 18.