Prince Charles and Camilla wrap Canadian tour but calls for reconciliation continue
A whirlwind visit by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has ended but the calls for meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples have not.
The couple departed Canada Thursday night after a three-day tour that began in St. John's, N.L., with a solemn moment of reflection on residential school deaths and ended in the North with a meeting with First Nations chiefs on climate change.
Charles told people in Yellowknife that he was deeply moved by conversations with survivors who courageously shared their experiences of the schools.
Earlier in the visit, leaders of the Assembly of First Nations and the Metis National Council requested an apology from the Queen, as head of the Church of England.
While not addressing that request, the prince said community members and leaders at every stop emphasized the importance of reconciliation.
Indigenous author and community developer Lynda Gray says there was plenty of listening and reflecting instead of concrete action.
Gray, a member of the Tsimshian (Ts'msyen) First Nation on the northwest coast of British Columbia, says that amounts to "just another PR event."
Royal historian and author Carolyn Harris says the tour struck the right note in addressing topical concerns that included meetings with Indigenous Peoples, addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and climate change.
But Harris says the Platinum Jubilee visit was always unlikely to produce a formal apology to Indigenous Peoples because the royals generally refrain from wading anywhere near politics.
Harris says the traditional approach played out in Canada -- "commemorations of various kinds, acknowledging past wrongs, rather than a formal apology."
Gray says there are many meaningful things the monarchy could do immediately to show sincere desire to address past wrongs, even without an apology.
"They have documents in their possession about the treaties -- the true intent of the treaties -- (as well as) about residential schools, at least the Anglican Church does," says Gray, reached in Victoria while on tour with a new edition of her book, "First Nations 101."
"I don't think that Canadians fully understand the prince and the Queen's role in treaties and that sort of stuff, and how influential they can be in helping to force Canada to live up to their treaty responsibilities in their true intent."
Harris notes the Canadian visit was in line with a trend to schedule shorter, more targeted royal tours rather than coast-to-coast journeys of previous decades.
That gave rise to complaints in some parts of the country of being skipped-over, and made for packed schedules in the communities that did get included.
"Sometimes it was difficult to stick to the times of the various itineraries as there was so much ground to be covered in such a short period of time," says Harris.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network.
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Canadians going hungry: How inflation's hitting some harder than others
Experts and advocates anticipate that more Canadians could be at risk of going hungry as inflation continues to outpace many consumers' grocery budgets.
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Blocking inflammation may be why some pain becomes chronic, study finds
A new Canadian study has found that using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids after injury may actually increase the chances of developing chronic pain.
Do COVID-19 rapid tests work on Omicron?
A recent study revealed that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to newer variants, leaving some to wonder just how accurate these tests actually are. Experts share how to get the most accurate results when testing for the virus.
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap Canadian tour but calls for reconciliation continue
A whirlwind visit by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has ended but the calls for meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples have not.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
'Give it up': Expert provides tips on how to protect yourself during a carjacking
Here's what you can do to protect yourself during a carjacking.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
-
Rap superstar J. Cole signs with Toronto basketball team
Rap star Jermaine Lamarr Cole -- better known as J.Cole -- has signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario election campaign chugs along in hybrid mode, with two leaders isolating
Ontario's election campaign will run half virtually, half in-person today, as the leaders for the New Democratic and Green parties isolate with COVID-19.
-
Jail 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich again, Crown argues in Ottawa court
A Crown prosecutor argued on Thursday that Tamara Lich, an organizer of the “Freedom Convoy,” breached her bail conditions by accepting an award for her leadership during the Ottawa protest.
Barrie
-
Recent spike in vandalism in Essa Township sees thousands in damage
Essa Township has seen 'several incidents' of recent vandalism, according to officials.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway welcomes boaters back for a new season
Boaters looking to get out on the water this Victoria Day long weekend can now cruise along the Trent-Severn Waterway.
-
No injuries after fire at Bradford manufacturing facility
No injuries were reported after a fire in an industrial neighbourhood in Bradford Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
London
-
Bus monitor charged with sexual assault
Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.
-
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
Windsor
-
Pelee Island Ferry employees put strike action on hold
Unifor Local 444 has rescinded their strike notice for Owen Sound Transportation.
-
Chatham woman faces impaired driving charge after hitting tree
A 26-year-old Chatham woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she hit a tree.
-
Ford recalls vehicles including nearly 3,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk
Ford has issued three recalls of more than 350,000 vehicles in North America, including nearly 3,000 in Canada and 39,000 in the U.S. due to a risk the engines could catch fire.
Montreal
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
11 Ukrainian children receive language exception, can go to English school in Quebec
Since March 2022, 11 Ukrainian children fleeing the war in their country have been granted language exceptions to study at English schools in Quebec.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Dr. Rejean Thomas said his staff is an unlikely first line of defence against a virus in the same family as variola, which causes smallpox. That’s because he works at a clinic that treats sexually transmitted infections.
Atlantic
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be violating its own rules if Mounties who endured trauma are called to testify without some form of accommodation.
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor to provide COVID-19 update
Manitoba's top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Friday morning.
-
Remains of woman found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 | Jason Kenney to comment for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast
Daily high temperatures in Calgary are expected to improve as we move toward Victoria Day, but there is potential for some showers throughout the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 | Jason Kenney to comment for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend
The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.
Vancouver
-
Avian flu confirmed in Abbotsford, B.C., poultry flock
Avian flu has been found in a commercial flock in the Fraser Valley, the same area where 80 per cent of British Columbia's poultry farms are located.
-
Fossil fuel subsidies ending under B.C.'s new oil, gas royalty system
British Columbia is changing its decades-old royalty system, the fees it charges companies to extract publicly owned oil and gas, in an effort to align with provincial climate goals.
-
Chloe Primerano made 1st female skater taken in CHL Prospects Draft after Vancouver Giants pick
Chloe Primerano became the first female skater to ever be taken in the CHL Prospects Draft.
Politics
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
Liberals revive bill to create watchdog for Canada Border Services Agency
The federal Liberals are rekindling a plan to allow travellers, immigration detainees and others who feel they have been mistreated by Canada's border agency to complain to an independent body.
-
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Health
-
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
-
Britain offers smallpox shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
A smattering of monkeypox cases in Britain has prompted authorities to offer a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed, as a handful more cases were confirmed in parts of Europe.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 256,000 packs of smokes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 256,000 packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelenskyy committed suicide, cybersecurity firm says
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed weeks into Moscow's war against Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had committed suicide, as part of an aggressive effort to dent public morale and undermine the Ukrainian government, U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says.
-
Boeing tries to catch up to SpaceX after plenty of drama
Boeing is hoping for success in it second attempt at an uncrewed test flight of its commercial space craft Starliner, hoping a flawless performance will mend its image as the fallen star of human spaceflight.
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network.
Entertainment
-
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.
-
Movie reviews: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' is plucky film meant for fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' 'The Valet' and 'Men.'
Business
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
-
G7 countries to provide US$19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading economies agreed Friday to provide US$19.8 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to ensure its finances do not hinder its ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians are more sensitive to stress than before the pandemic: report
A new report has found that 46 per cent of Canadians are feeling an increased sensitivity to stress than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting their overall mental health.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
-
You don’t always have to be fair with your kids, parenting expert says
Being a parent can be a challenge, especially when it comes to making sure that all your kids are treated equitably. However, one parenting expert believes it can actually be better to introduce unfairness to the kids in your life.
Sports
-
Bach says Russia ban is to protect athletes, not punish them
Russian athletes and officials who have been banned from international sporting events because of the war in Ukraine are being protected rather than punished, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Friday.
-
Senegal president shows support for PSG player Idrissa Gueye following homophobia row
Embroiled in a homophobia row in France, Paris Saint-German footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye has received the backing of Senegalese President Macky Sall.
-
Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open
Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova.
Autos
-
Backed by Greenpeace, farmer sues VW over climate change
A court in Germany cast doubt Friday on claims by a German farmer that automaker Volkswagen is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business.
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.