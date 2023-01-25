'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 new potential graves at the site of a former residential school.
Williams Lake First Nation on Wednesday released the findings of a year-long investigation and geophysical survey of the grounds of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, located about 15 kilometres south of Williams Lake, B.C.
"It's disheartening, but at the same time we are finding truth and putting together the history and legacy of what that school was and the amount of damage it did," Chief Willie Sellars told CTV National News.
The preliminary findings mark the second time anomalies have been found on the grounds of the former residential school. Last January, ground-penetrating radar, along with terrestrial LiDAR (Light Detecting and Ranging) helped investigators identify 93 possible burial sites on a small segment of land. The same techniques were used in this latest investigation.
"Since then, we have been continuing to work with our technical team and contractors to search for more land abnormalities," said Sellars, who has been Williams Lake First Nation Chief since 2018. "We have also been obtaining and analyzing historic documents, while gathering the stories of our survivors."
St. Joseph's Mission is seen in this undated handout photo. (Williams Lake First Nation handout)
St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, which was in operation from 1886 to 1981, was first run by Catholic missionaries and then the federal government.
There have long been allegations of mistreatment and neglect linked to the institution, as well as allegations of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Since its closure, most of the school's buildings have been torn down and the land is now privately owned.
Sellars describes St. Joseph's as a dark place that is a "trigger" for many people in his community.
"The amount of abuse that went on is well-documented, and when you look at the amount of trauma that was inflicted, whether it is direct or intergenerational trauma, we continue to aim to break that cycle," he said.
Williams Lake First Nation prepares to hold a press conference at their head office, Jan. 25, 2023. (Melanie Nagy/CTV National News)
The findings of what is being called "Phase 2" of the investigation were first shared with chiefs from neighboring communities who had children forced to attend the school. Once that closed-door meeting was complete, the results were publicly revealed during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Whitney Spearing, who heads the investigation team, said that the new anomalies "display characteristics indicative of potential human remains."
She also said that in support of the field research, archival documents directly linked to the facility were recovered and reviewed.
Extensive interviews with survivors were also conducted and investigators say they heard stories of disappearances, systemic torture and rape.
"Critical pieces of missing information have been relocated as part of the survivor interview process, including historical accounts of the students, staff and operations of the mission," Spearing said.
Grant Alphonse, a member of the Tsilhqot'in Nation and a residential school survivor, sings and drums a traditional song to honour the lost children of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. (Melanie Nagy/CTV National News)
Grant Alphonse, who is a member of the neighbouring Tsilhqot'in Nation, was forced to attend St. Joseph's in 1976 at age 13.
"I have been through a lot. I have been strapped many times and I have been hit more times than I can remember," Alphonse said during a sit-down interview with CTV National News.
While he only spent a couple of years at the facility, Alphonse says his time there changed him forever. Prior to entering the residential system, he lived with his parents, who followed traditional Tsilhqot'in ways and sustained themselves by hunting, fishing and gathering.
"The day I entered the system and I watched my father walk away, a sudden panic came about me. It was very painful."
He says his father did not want to enroll him, but his mother, who also attended the school, was fearful the family would be arrested by RCMP if they didn't follow the rules.
"So I went to school where I was forced to speak English and not my Tsilhqot'in language," Alphonse said. I also couldn't drum or sing my nation's songs or practice any traditions from my culture."
Once at the facility, Alphonse recalls being fed rotten food such as sandwiches covered in mold. He also says random men, including a hitchhiker, would be allowed to stay at the school with some eventually even working on site.
"I remember the hitchhiker stayed there for quite a few weeks and he would tackle and tickle the boys I knew. He would also molest them and touch them everywhere. I realized that so I made sure to stay away from this character."
Along with the alleged abuse, Alphonse says the focus of the school was to destroy Indigenous children's identity.
"The longer you stayed away from your parents and the longer you did not go back to your lands, the more foreign you became and that is the way they wanted it, " Alphonse said.
Despite the horrors, he says he worked hard to hold onto his traditional ways. He is now well-known in his community and a strong advocate for the Tsilhqot'in language and culture.
"We really need to decolonize and find out who we are and where we come from," he said. "We need to be proud of our identity and proud of being First Nations processing our sovereign ways."
Alphonse believes discoveries, like the ones made by the Williams Lake First Nation, are an important step toward healing.
"The more we discover, the more we learn and the more we can break down racism because it is ignorance that drive discrimination."
Approximately 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children were ripped away from their families and forced to attend residential and day schools from the late 1800s. Canada's last residential school closed in 1996.
"We are continuing to have these hard discussions as a reality check for this country and to think about how we can continue this healing journey with support and not with judgment or disbelief," Sellars said.
As for the former St. Joseph's site, the next step in the investigation will involve further analysis of the data collected in order to cross-reference it with the stories of elders and survivors.
Last March, during a visit to Williams Lake First Nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $2.9 million in federal funding to support the investigation.
As for whether or not found anomalies will be excavated to confirm the presence of human remains, Sellars says that decision has yet to be made.
"We are never going to know 100 per cent if they are actually unmarked graves until excavation happens. Are we going to get there? I think we will eventually but that will require a broader discussion with all communities impacted by St. Joseph's."
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
BREAKING | Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | School boards, TTC announce cancellations as heavy snowfall blasts southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Ottawa settling lawsuit with LRT builder
CTV News Ottawa has learned there is a settlement between the city and Rideau Transit Group in the long-standing dispute between the two parties over the construction and rollout of the light-rail transit project.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa with 'significant snowfall' expected
Snow began falling across Ottawa Wednesday afternoon as a Texas low moved into the region. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see up to 20 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon.
-
Ottawa ranks as one of the world's 'most overrated cities' for tourists
Ottawa is one of the most overrated cities in the world to visit, but a new report suggests tourists will be less disappointed with their visit to Canada's capital over Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 20 hours of snowfall to blanket the region, with challenging road conditions
Commuters need to be cautious on the roads on Wednesday, with significant snowfall that is anticipated to make driving conditions hazardous.
-
Barrie woman released from custody 8 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
The woman accused of seriously injuring three people crossing a Barrie intersection in December has been released from custody.
-
Barrie man inspires others to seek mental health support after his own struggles
Kavi Bless struggled with mental health and addiction for years and now puts his energy towards encouraging others to seek support.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Winter storm: Tracking the impact in Waterloo region and Wellington County
A significant winter storm is sweeping through southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
50 collisions reported in Waterloo region amid winter storm
Dozens of crashes have been reported in Waterloo region as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.
-
A look back on the three years since COVID-19 was found in Ontario
Wednesday marks three years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed to have been found in Canada.
London
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collision
As southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robbery
Huron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Londoners get blast of winter during first snowstorm of the year
From private snow plow operators, to city employees and local homeowners, Londoners were ready to tackle Wednesday's snowy blast of winter with plows, shovels and heaps of salt.
Windsor
-
3 out of 4 job seekers want remote work options, many companies falling behind: report
While the vast majority of job seekers are attracted to the idea of working from home if given the opportunity, a new report suggests many companies are falling short of adapting to remote work.
-
Amherstburg resident hopes to inspire those struggling with new book
After experiencing a post-traumatic stress injury during his policing career, retired officer Doug Pflug, wrote a book to help others through darkness.
-
‘Reducing the stigma just really helps’: Mental health services available for Windsor-Essex residents
Bell Let’s Talk Day continues to highlight mental health organizations that create positive change across Canada.
Montreal
-
Boy, 17, arrested after hammer attack on youth at Montreal high school
Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a hammer attack on a teenaged student as he left school.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
When a Superior Court judge overturned parts of Quebec's civil code in 2021 that prevented a person from changing their sex on their birth certificates, it was hailed as a major victory by trans and non-binary people.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April
An MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-
Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.
RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.
-
Two charged following bus stop assault that injured teen: police
Two women have been arrested and charged following an assault at a Winnipeg bus stop that injured an 18-year-old woman last week.
-
Gas prices have jumped in Winnipeg
Some Winnipeg drivers had a nasty surprise waiting for them when they went to fill up their cars – the price of gas has jumped again.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
-
Banff tourism report seeks fewer private vehicles, more public transit in park
Banff tourism officials have joined the call for better management of visitor traffic in the most heavily visited parts of the national park.
-
Health Canada seizes potentially dangerous skincare products from Calgary companies
Health Canada is warning the public not to use several skincare products that were sold by Calgary companies, saying they contain ingredients can pose serious health risks.
Edmonton
-
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
Truck thief shot at witnesses near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton requested public assistance Wednesday to solve a case involving a stolen pickup and shots fired at witnesses.
-
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
Vancouver
-
66 more potential graves identified at former B.C. residential school
The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children's graves.
-
Revenue from filming of U.S. TV series 'Once Upon a Time' the crux of B.C. business dispute
A recent B.C. Supreme Court case had Justice David A. Crerar invoking Rumpelstiltskin and the goose that laid the golden egg in his decision.
-
B.C. masseur pleads guilty to multiple sexual assaults
A masseur from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault involving 12 victims, according to authorities.
Politics
-
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
-
Date set for Trudeau to meet with premiers to talk health deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
-
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany decided to provide the heavy weapons and allow other countries to do the same.
Health
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
-
30-year study finds head injuries associated with 2 to 3 times higher mortality rates in adults
New research indicates that head injuries are associated with two to three times higher mortality rates in adults, with neurodegenerative diseases more likely following instances of head trauma.
-
More answers needed on U.S. FDA's proposal for annual COVID shot: Bogoch
There are still many unanswered questions involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent proposal for an annual COVID-19 shot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Sci-Tech
-
Teachers are lining up for a ChatGPT detector created by this 22-year-old in Toronto
As awe-struck Internet users obsessed over the wondrous abilities of ChatGPT, a 22-year-old in Toronto was feverishly crafting a tool to detect its misuse.
-
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.
-
Rare 7.7-kilogram meteorite discovered in Antarctica
During a recent excursion to the icy plains of Antarctica, an international team of researchers discovered five new meteorites — including one of the largest ever found on the continent.
Entertainment
-
Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit
"Game of Thrones" actor Esme Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday.
-
'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.
-
Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, North West join cast of 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'
Tennis champion Serena Williams and "Frozen" star Kristen Bell are among the names joining the Paw Patrol movie sequel.
Business
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
-
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also down
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading led lower by losses in the energy and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Lifestyle
-
Rare Canadian stamp bought for $292,500 at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, dating back to before Confederation, sold for nearly $300,000 at an Ottawa auction.
-
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavour
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokemon and Ritz on new limited-time flavours. Now, it's working with itself and Martha Stewart on a limited-edition cookie dubbed 'the Most OREO OREO.'
-
Duncan, B.C., could soon lose record for world's largest hockey stick to U.S. town
A battle of who has the biggest hockey stick in the world is brewing outside of rinks in Canada and the U.S.
Sports
-
Scandal hits another Olympic sport in France -- handball
The head of France's professional handball league resigned Wednesday after pleading guilty to child corruption and child pornography charges -- the country's latest sports scandal before it hosts next year's Paris Olympics.
-
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to exclude them entirely.
-
High-profile Canadian skating coach found guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach has been found guilty of sexual assault and gross indecency. Richard Gauthier was facing three charges dating back to the 1980s involving a teenage male skater whom he trained.
Autos
-
Victoria car company expects luxury cars to sell for millions at U.S. auction
A Victoria company that buys and sells premium automobiles from all over the world is gearing up for an extraordinary auction.
-
Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car
Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.
-
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.