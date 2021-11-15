MARKHAM, ONT. -- Heavy rain has caused flooding, mudslides and evacuations across southern British Columbia.

The province has been dealing with a "significant atmospheric river," as Environment Canada puts it, for the past three days, resulting in copious amounts of rain. As of 11 a.m. PST Monday, 229 millimetres fell in the Coquihalla Summit region since Saturday, the most currently reported by the federal agency.

The situation in B.C. is evolving to say the least. Below you will find the latest developments on this intense storm.

ENTIRE CITY EVACUATED

Residents in Merritt, B.C. have been evacuated as floodwaters overwhelm the city. It's estimated that 7,100 residents have been forced to find refuge elsewhere in the province. People with nowhere else to go are advised to head to emergency services centres in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Smaller evacuations have also been ordered in Abbotsford and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

RESCUES ON B.C. HIGHWAYS

Floodwaters and mudslides have shutdown several major highways in the province, leaving dozens of people stranded. The province said Monday morning that 80 to 100 vehicles along a stretch of Highway 7 near Agassiz were trapped because of mudslides.

Rescue crews, including those with the Canadian Armed Forces have been assisting these people.

FEDS READY TO HELP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday afternoon that the federal government is ready to provide help for those affected by the devastating flooding in British Columbia.

With files from CTV News Vancouver