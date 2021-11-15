HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is ready to provide help for those affected by the devastating flooding in British Columbia on Monday.

"We’re ready to provide whatever assistance is needed as you deal with and recover from the flooding and this extreme weather," the prime minister said in a statement . "We’re here for you."

The province has been hammered with a weather system since Sunday with rain causing flooding, mudslides, rockslides and widespread highway closures between the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said Monday Ottawa had been in touch with the province and "stand ready to support British Columbians, if needed."

This is a developing story. More to follow...