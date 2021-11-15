Track flood watches and warnings across B.C.
Published Monday, November 15, 2021 4:05PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 15, 2021 4:53PM EST
Screengrab of flood zone interactive map by Government of British Columbia
Share:
Significant rainfall across large parts of British Columbia has caused flooding, mudslides and the evacuation of an entire city.
The province has an interactive map residents can easily use to track flood watches and warnings across B.C.
EmergencyMapBC also lets residents track evacuation alerts and orders.
The map can be seen below.
- Floodwaters force evacuation of entire city of Merritt, B.C.
- Vancouver Island community declares local state of emergency due to flooding