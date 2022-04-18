Indigenous runner the first to represent his First Nation at the Boston Marathon

When Mi'kmaq amateur runner Jarvis Googoo raced the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, it became a day of firsts.

Googoo became the first from We'koqma’q First Nation in Nova Scotia to qualify for and compete in the race. He crossed the finish line in three hours and 15 minutes.

Before Googoo left for Boston, people lined the streets and created a send-off video to share their pride.

Googoo was sponsored by his chief and council at We'koqma'q First Nation, local businesses in Mi'kma'ki, and the First Nations Regional Adult Education in Gesgapegiag, Que. He also received sponsorship from some local businesses.

And so he ran, motivated by the love and power of his community.

“As a Mi’kmaw runner, I’m grateful to do the @bostonmarathon on the ancestral homelands of the Massachusett, the Mashpee Wampanoag, and the Pawtucket people,” Googoo said on his Twitter page.

“Indigenous runners have participated in this race over its long history. I’m honoured to now be one of them.”