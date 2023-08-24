'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
The national health agency issued a recall notice on Thursday, asking consumers to "immediately stop using" certain Mastercraft, Profusion Heat, Prestige and Matrix portable garage heaters.
The recalled heaters, sold in blue and red, have the Intertek file number 3153457, which can be found on the back of the unit.
Here's a list of the affected products:
Heath Canada noted as of Aug. 17, the distributor has received 10 reports of the recalled products overheating, with three incidents of the heater catching fire and damaging property. No injuries were reported.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to the place of purchase for store credit or to obtain a replacement unit," the health agency said in the recall notice. "Proof of purchase is not required."
The affected products were sold from July 2014 to April 2019 at Canadian Tire and other retailers.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin following plane crash widely seen as assassination
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
Canadian regulator outlines implementation timeline for contentious online news law
Canada's telecommunications regulator has unveiled its timeline and plans for implementing the federal government's contentious Online News Act, revealing that bargaining over compensation is set to be more than a year away.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine
Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
Canada Basketball announces final roster ahead of FIBA World Cup
Canada Basketball announced its final roster for the senior team heading into the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup on Thursday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
Toronto
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
-
Ontario Green Party calls for public inquiry into 'Greenbelt giveaways'
The Ontario Green Party is in the process of submitting a formal request for an independent, public inquiry into the Doug Ford government’s handling of the Greenbelt development.
-
Alleged TTC subway pusher will argue she's not criminally responsible due to mental disorder if found guilty
The woman accused of pushing another woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station last year will argue she’s not criminally responsible for her actions if found guilty, citing a mental health disorder.
Ottawa
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Committee approves new Bank Street bike and bus lanes
A new bike and bus lane will be coming to Bank Street in Ottawa, after the transportation committee approved plans for the new lanes over Billings Bridge.
-
Here's where you can watch a movie for $4 in Ottawa on Sunday
Sunday will be a cheap day at the movies at many cinemas in the Ottawa area, with moviegoers able to see this summer's box-office hits for just $4 a ticket.
Barrie
-
Child seriously injured after car strikes pedestrians in Orillia
A child struck by a vehicle that hit pedestrians near the hospital in Orillia is being airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to SickKids in Toronto, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Owen Sound man violently attacked outside his restaurant
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Owen Sound Wednesday night to support a beloved restaurant owner who was left clinging to life after a brutal attack last week.
Kitchener
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Woman and child hurt following hydro pole crash in Cambridge
A five-year-old and 43-year-old woman have been injured after a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole in Cambridge.
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
London
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Gardener blamed for gas leak on Thursday
Residents were asked to evacuate in the area of Brighton Street and Bruce Street but have since been allowed back home.
-
Charges laid after man found sleeping in running vehicle
A man is facing multiple charges after police received a tip about a possible impaired driver and found him sleeping in the front seat of his running vehicles.
Windsor
-
Flooding reported in multiple areas following storm in Essex County
Multiple areas of Essex County are waterlogged after the region was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
-
Bank fraud suspect gets caught second time around: WPS
Windsor police have arrested a suspect in connection with multiple fraud-related charges at a local bank.
-
Boil water advisory issued for Kingsville
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for Kingsville.
Montreal
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
-
Quebec universities oppose suggestion by federal minister to cap student visas
Quebec university administrators and professors are praising the provincial government's rejection of an idea by the federal housing minister that Canada could cap the number of student visas it issues.
-
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel — if extreme — way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
More than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized during Winnipeg investigation
More than 40 kilograms of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, were seized by Winnipeg police following an investigation that started earlier this summer.
-
School division bans protesters after meeting disrupted
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) has banned a group of people from all future school board meetings following a major board meeting disruption in June.
-
Tenants displaced from Winnipeg apartment building now living in encampment
Some tenants displaced from a Sargent Avenue apartment building are now calling a riverbank encampment home after they had to scramble to find new housing.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
-
Alberta man allegedly blackmailed Ontario victim with intimate images: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a 25-year-old Alberta man in connection with an investigation in Ontario where authorities there said a man was being threatened online.
Edmonton
-
Fire damages southwest Edmonton home
No injuries have been reported after a fire in southwest Edmonton on Thursday morning.
-
Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine
Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'
-
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
Vancouver
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
Man's body recovered from B.C. lake, RCMP say
Mounties recovered the body of a man in Osoyoos Lake earlier this week and are now working to confirm his identity.
-
'Truth and Freedom' convoy confronts RCMP roadblock in B.C.'s Shuswap
Days after tensions started simmering in the Shuswap over wildfire fighting efforts, a convoy of locals attempted to seek answers at an area roadblock.
Politics
-
Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine
Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'
-
Ukraine seeks Canada's help in selling peace plan to skeptical states, more demining
Canada aims to heed a new call from Ukraine to help it sell a peace plan with Russia to developing countries who have taken a neutral stance on Moscow's invasion.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
Health
-
Hospital services in the U.K. come to a standstill as thousands of senior doctors strike again
Hospital care across England is expected to come to a standstill on Thursday as senior doctors launch another 48-hour strike amid an ongoing pay dispute between medics and the British government.
-
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
-
Grief, anger drown out politicians at St. John's rally for drug-addiction support
About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurant
British singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
Business
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.
-
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel — if extreme — way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island.
Lifestyle
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel — if extreme — way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island.
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
Sports
-
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
-
Canada Basketball announces final roster ahead of FIBA World Cup
Canada Basketball announced its final roster for the senior team heading into the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup on Thursday.
-
Zach Whitecloud receives hero’s welcome in home community during Stanley Cup visit
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday to honour one of their own who made it to the top of the hockey world this summer.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.