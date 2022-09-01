'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social