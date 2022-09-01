'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
A year ago, after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, Aseer spent 45 days hiding in a windowless storage room in the back of a pharmacy, terrified for his life.
He knew, as every member of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Afghanistan knew, that if the Taliban found him, it could be fatal.
“I was trans, I had tattoos, I had a governmental job, so I was the highest person in their list,” he told CTVNews.ca in a video call on Wednesday.
Twelve months later, that immediate fear is gone; Aseer is one of the 247 LGBTQ2S+ refugees whose escape from Afghanistan was facilitated by the Toronto-based charity Rainbow Railroad. CTVNews.ca is only using his first name at his request due to security concerns.
“I feel safe here finally,” he said. “After 26 years, I feel safe.”
Now, his fear is for the friends still trapped in Afghanistan, along with thousands of other LGBTQ2S+ Afghans who are desperate to escape the increased persecution and violence that the Taliban takeover has exposed them to.
It’s a problem Canada needs to do more to address, advocates say.
Rainbow Railroad, which helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., has seen a huge increase in requests for help from people in Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul.
“As of this morning when I reloaded our numbers, we're at nearly 5,500 individuals in our system that have requested help since August of 2021,” Devon Matthews, director of programs at Rainbow Railroad, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Monday.
The year prior, they had received just 50 requests.
“Afghanistan has never been an incredibly LGBTQI friendly environment for people,” she said. “And yet what we were seeing pre-Taliban is that people were at least able to kind of function within their daily lives and live quiet LGBTQI existences.
“And now people are truly living completely underground, just hoping to survive. They're unemployed, often not connected to family and often living in hiding and in squalor, in really awful conditions, without access to proper food, medicine, community or any sort of like mental health care, just attempting to ensure that they're not publicly outed or identified while they await some form of support.”
And the threat that they’re hiding from is very real.
One person Rainbow Railroad was working with was killed by the Taliban before they could flee, Matthews said.
When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Canada promised to step up, pledging to accept at least 20,000 refugees, a number which was quickly increased to 40,000. Currently, approximately 17,655 refugees have arrived to Canada across all the pathways available.
But advocates say that many LGBTQ2S+ Afghans looking to escape to Canada are falling through the cracks, and are ineligible for current refugee pathways, or facing unprecedented challenges without enough aid.
Rainbow Railroad has been calling for months for the government to partner with them to allow them to directly refer their verified cases for refugee status.
The federal government does work with the charity through the private sponsorship program, according to a statement from Immigrations, Refugees and Citizenship Canada press secretary Aidan Strickland.
“This agreement, known as the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership, encourages Canadians to sponsor 2SLGBTQI+ refugees and strengthens collaboration between 2SLGBTQI+ organizations and the refugee sponsorship community,” Strickland told CTVNews.ca in an email. “More than 200 2SLGBTQI+ refugees have arrived through this initiative.
“In 2021, the partnership was expanded once more in response to the Afghanistan crisis, providing for an additional 150 spaces for Afghan 2SLGBTQI+ refugees between 2022 and 2024.”
But considering the number of cries for help Rainbow Railroad is receiving, they say private sponsorship isn’t letting them help enough people.
They believe a more streamlined referral partnership would allow them to better leverage the networks they already have in these vulnerable communities.
“What we're pushing for is an increased commitment to working quickly and more directly to move as many people as possible, because we are only seeing this number increasing,” Matthews said.
FROM KABUL TO CANADA
For Aseer, leaving Afghanistan was inconceivable until a year ago.
It wasn’t easy being queer in Afghanistan, where same-sex intimacy is illegal, but he had a clear purpose — he was working in human rights as a volunteer, connecting with other members of the LGBTQ2S+ community to help them accept themselves, and was committed to fighting for equality in his country.
“I had a good business, a good life, a good job,” he said.
But when Kabul fell to the Taliban, his job with a telecommunications company connected to the government became one more black mark against him.
His tattoos, considered forbidden in Islam by some, were also in visible locations such as his neck and hands. What were once symbols of his autonomy and self-acceptance were now something that could end his life.
That journey to accept himself was an uphill battle. Growing up, everyone around him saw a girl, but at 12 years old he began to grasp the truth.
“I can't breathe in girlish clothes ‘cause I'm not a girl,” he said.
He explained that “being gay is a big, big shame in Afghanistan,” adding that trans identities are not understood.
“They just see that there's two genders, male and female. And you have to kill the people who say that we are trans or gay or anything else — they won't accept that.”
When he came out to his mother, she responded with love, saying, “be whatever you want.”
But his father reacted with increasing violence as Aseer got tattoos and cut his hair. He received so many blows to the head that his vision was impacted, he said, causing him to require thick glasses.
He fled his family home after his father began to pressure him to wear more “feminine” clothing and agree to marry a man. But the hard-won independence he found in Kabul was erased in the Taliban takeover.
A friend who lived in the U.S. connected him with Rainbow Railroad last fall, concerned for his safety.
The charity helped Aseer travel out of Afghanistan to a safehouse in Pakistan, where he lived for months packed in with 60-65 other people, waiting for refugee applications to be processed.
“It was like a prison,” he said. “We were not allowed to go out.” Eventually, a visa was granted and he was able to come to Canada in May.
“Canada was my dream country from childhood,” he said. “So I’m really happy.”
But many of his friends, including his girlfriend, are still stranded in Afghanistan. Some he hasn’t heard from, as they are in hiding or are under pressure from their families.
One friend, a trans man, told Aseer on the phone last week that he’s being forced by his family to wear female clothing, telling Aseer, “I want to hang myself.
“He was in a very bad condition,” Aseer said.
“[Another friend] is lesbian, she called me last night. And she said that ‘My father wants me to get married with a man. How can I marry a man?’”
REFUGEES LOST IN THE SHUFFLE
Currently, there are several pathways for Afghan refugees to come to Canada. Canada’s humanitarian pathway includes LGBTQ2S+ people — but they must have already made it out of Afghanistan to a neighbouring country to be eligible.
LGBTQ2S+ individuals face some challenges within Afghanistan that other Afghan refugees don’t, Matthews said, complicating their journey to safety.
“Trans identified individuals are uniquely at risk because they have a really difficult time crossing borders as a result of the gender markers on their identification documents and how those do or do not match up with their visual appearance and gender presentation,” she said.
“Of the cases that we're working with in our system right now, about 2,600 of those are LGBTQI Afghans still stuck within Afghanistan that don't fall under the purview of any program that currently exists.”
While Rainbow Railroad can help to arrange travel out of countries by utilizing local sources, the sheer volume of requests from Afghan refugees, along with the logistical and financial challenges of navigating a war zone, make it particularly daunting.
This means most of their work right now with Afghan refugees focuses on those who have already made it to neighbouring countries, Matthews said. After people reach out to them for help, cases are triaged and assigned a case worker, who will support that person on their journey all the way to resettlement.
“We have a team of approximately 10 case workers right now who are working with a volume of like 20,000 people in our system and we have 5,000 alone from Afghanistan who are in need of support,” she said.
Afghan refugees also have to be privately sponsored or referred in order to enter Canada through the humanitarian pathway. Currently, only the United Nations Refugee Agency is listed as a direct referral partner for this program.
The Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership, the private sponsorship program through which Canada and Rainbow Railroad have collaborated, involves multiple LGBTQ2S+ organizations, and began as a pilot in 2011.
When the Afghan crisis hit and Canada outlined LGBTQ2S+ people as an at-risk group, Rainbow Railroad officials began to push for a direct referral partnership.
“The commitment that was made by the Canadian government was really exciting at the time, given the volume of cases that we're seeing,” Matthews said, noting that Canada’s initial pledge specified LGBTQ2S+ people as one of the groups uniquely vulnerable under Taliban rule.
Strickland said that private sponsors “have been allocated additional spaces under the program, to refer at-risk individuals, including 2SLGBTQI+ refugees.”
In July, Rainbow Railroad met with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser, during which Aseer shared his story.
“I just mentioned that the LGBTQ community is not safe in Afghanistan, please do something for them,” he said.
Matthews is hoping that the one year anniversary of the Taliban takeover might bring the plight of Afghan refugees back into the public conversation.
“Things move on out of people's consciousness,” she said. “And what we're really trying to remind people is the depth of this humanitarian crisis continues at severity that we're not paying enough attention to and pushing our government enough to support.”
She pointed out that the government wasn’t expecting to hit the 40,000 refugee goal in one year, and that they’ll keep pushing to help Canada reach it.
In the long run, Aseer is hoping to see change come to Afghanistan itself to allow for LGBTQ2S+ Afghans to be safe living inside the country.
“They have the right to live there,” he said, adding that he believes the global community needs to “pressure government there to accept LGBTQ community […] inside Afghanistan.”
For every person who successfully escapes, “someone else will burn,” he said.
In some ways, Aseer has been enjoying settling into life in Canada. He is looking into taking guitar lessons to improve his skills and continue pursuing music, which is a dream of his.
“I want to be a rockstar,” he said, showing off a tattoo of a guitar on his arm.
But in other ways, he said he feels like “I’m starting my life from beginning.” He’s navigating a new country alone, having lost his friends, his job and his fluidity of communication.
“I can't write in English,” he said. “I can’t write a poem in English, I can't write a story in English, but I can write that in Persian very well.”
And he’s having to start over in even smaller ways — such as getting a driver’s license.
That was something he did Wednesday, lining up to take the written driver’s test among teenagers in his new home in Nova Scotia.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “I love Afghanistan. It’s really hard to leave your country, your family, especially my mom.”
Most of all, he thinks of those left behind.
“My own girlfriend is in Afghanistan,” he said. “And I am really worried about her and I can't do anything for her. And I love her a lot. She want to come here and I want her to be with me. I need her. And I miss her a lot.”
In a few weeks, it will be officially one year since they last saw each other.
“I have lots of achievement in last four months that I'm living in Canada,” Aseer said. “So we have to fight, we have to face the problems, and someday everything will be good. If it's not good, then it's not [the] end.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Getting a COVID-19 booster dose should top Canadians' fall to-do list, says health minister
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is lagging behind other countries when it comes to booster dose uptake, and is imploring those who haven't received a third dose to do so ahead of what may be a 'challenging' fall.
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams investigating storm damage in Richmond, Ont.
Investigators will be in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather that moved across the region.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Barrie
-
40 bears struck and killed along Highway 400 in cottage country: OPP
Forty bears have been struck and killed by vehicles on Highway 400 between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound during August.
-
Suspect arrested in armed home invasion in Simcoe County
Police arrested a man accused of an armed home invasion and robbery that happened over six months ago at a rural Bradford property and continue to search for two others.
-
Ont. senior loses $100,000 in scam that preys on grandparents
A popular scam making the rounds in recent weeks duped a senior out of $100,000, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
-
Waterloo regional police say a new car scam is emerging. Here’s how it works
Waterloo regional police are warning the public to watch out for an “emerging” used car scam which has resulted in at least one Kitchener resident losing $6,500.
-
'Normal return' for students at University of Waterloo on move-in day
It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.
London
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
-
Santa's House is moving to its permanent home
Santa's House is on the move. After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.
-
'If you are sick stay home': Local health officials weigh in as Ontario scraps five-day COVID-19 isolation period
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for people who test positive for COVID-19. In response to the new changes, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says, “If you are sick, stay home, and that needs to be the key message for us as we head into the fall.”
Windsor
-
WECHU 'concerned' after province scraps five-day isolation period for COVID-19
Students are getting ready to return to school — but with the first day of classes less than a week away, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) say recent changes to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines are a cause for “concern.”
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
City of Windsor looking for hundreds of workers for municipal election
The City of Windsor has hundreds to jobs to fill for the municipal Election Day this fall.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
Quebec is Canadians' least favourite province outside their own: poll
Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Calgary
-
Woman with neurological disorder helped by made-in-Calgary medical treatment
A Calgary-based treatment program – the only one of its kind in Alberta – is giving new opportunities to people who suffer from neurological disorders.
-
Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.
-
Calgary's benchmark home price up 11% since last August: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says August's benchmark price for a home in the city rose by 11 per cent since last year, while the number of sales was almost unchanged in the same period.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP launches branch aiming to cut 'roots' of habitual reoffending
Mounties in Alberta on Thursday unveiled a new Community Safety and Wellbeing Branch, an effort to streamline cooperation between RCMP, mental health professionals, citizen patrol groups and social service providers.
-
Substance spill behind Mill Woods mall evacuation Thursday: EFRS
Mill Woods Town Centre was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a chemical spill filled a store with smoke.
-
Alberta culture minister bashes 'Laurentian elites' as province celebrates birthday
Alberta celebrated its inaugural birthday party holiday with Culture Minister Ron Orr bashing the prime minster and 'Laurentian elites' while asserting the province has received the short end of the stick in the federation for more than a century.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found
Vancouver City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found in the building.
-
Suspect arrested after driving stolen vehicle while 'drifting in and out of consciousness': police
A suspect has been arrested after a bizarre incident involving a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while "drifting in and out of consciousness" in New Westminster on Wednesday night.
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.
Politics
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
-
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
-
Study shines light on 'staggering' mental health fallouts for young adults who battled cancer
New research shows a staggering number of adult cancer survivors showed significantly worse mental health compared to their peers who did not battle the disease.
-
'Wish we could teleport to Alberta': Vancouver Island girl calls on B.C. to fund cystic fibrosis drug
A Vancouver Island family is frustrated that the B.C. government is dragging its feet when it comes to funding a cystic fibrosis medication for children, while other provinces in Canada already have.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
-
'No smoking gun': Calgary scientists studying Mars soil for signs it supported life
A University of Calgary scientist is hoping to determine whether Mars was ever capable of supporting life.
-
Twitter starts testing edit button; Canadian Twitter Blue users among first to access
Canadians will be among the first to access an edit button Twitter is launching this month.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche's son petitions to assume control of her estate
The oldest son of Anne Heche has filed a petition to assume control of the late actress's estate. Heche, who died last month after a car crash at age 53, did not have a will, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
-
What to see at TIFF, according to the festival's senior programmer
CTVNews.ca asked Toronto International Film Festival Senior Programmer Steve Gravestock which films he's most excited to have screening at this year's festival.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
Business
-
Lufthansa cancels many flights Friday due to pilots' strike
German carrier Lufthansa says it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights Friday from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to planned strike action by pilots.
-
Stock market sell-off continues amid recession fears, slumping commodity prices
Canada's main stock index extended its broad-based sell-off into a fifth straight day Thursday, as recessionary fears mounted and global commodity prices slumped.
-
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii's only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state's dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel.
Lifestyle
-
Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than US$21 million at auction
A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than US$21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim within metres of man on B.C. shoreline
A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
Sports
-
Bianca Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open
Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
-
Canada into women's world hockey semifinal with 3-0 win over Sweden
Sarah Potomak had a goal and an assist to lead Canada to a 3-0 win over Sweden in a women's world hockey championship quarterfinal Thursday.
-
Russell Wilson gets five-year, US$245M extension: AP source
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, US$245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.
Autos
-
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Edmonton police offering $50K to innovator who can slow down catalytic converter thieves
Edmonton police are offering a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who come up with a viable method of preventing catalytic converter thefts.