TORONTO -- In the weeks before she lost her life on the side of a road during the deadly rampage in Nova Scotia, Kristen Beaton was fighting for more personal protective equipment for front-line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day before the attack that left at least 18 dead, Beaton posted a selfie on Facebook wearing a surgical mask and safety glasses, calling for other health-care professionals to do the same.

Now, her husband has vowed to carry on her fight.

“She took that picture trying to get her voice out there,” Nick Beaton told CTV News' Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme on Tuesday.

“She’s not here and we can do nothing about that, but from here on out it’s my goal to make sure that no front-line worker has to go through what she went through on a daily basis.”

Kristen Beaton, who was a continuing care assistant with the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), received two single-use surgical masks a day, Nick Beaton said, adding that she wasn’t provided with an N95 mask, which are recognized as the high standard for health-care professionals. In recent weeks, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has announced efforts to expand the production and procurement of PPE for front-line workers.

During his interview, Nick Beaton implored the prime minister to provide more PPE for the country’s health-care professionals.

Asked minutes later at his near-daily news conference, Trudeau responded to Beaton’s plea.

“To Nick and to all the families going through a heart-wrenching loss right now, looking for answers, looking for reasons, looking for support, we are there for you and we will be there for you,” he said. “Like so many people across the country who are worried about what the next days will bring, our front-line workers have been worried about the availability of PPE.”

Trudeau acknowledged that there are many workers “trying to stretch out” personal protective equipment for as long as possible, and said that the government has been supporting requests from provinces for more supplies.

“Different provinces are managing their stockpiles differently. The federal government is there to support provinces in their requests and, up until this point and beyond this point, have been able to respond to the specific requests that the provinces have made,” he said.

“At the same time, we have been fighting in a very competitive international environment where everyone is looking for PPE, which is why we’ve made significant investments in domestic capacity to make the kinds of equipment that is going to help keep frontline health workers safe across the country.”

Jo-Anne Poirier, the president and CEO of the Victorian Order of Nurses, the organization with which Kristen Beaton was employed, told LaFlamme on Tuesday that she has had “several conversations” with Nick. She acknowledged the limited resources available during the pandemic.

“The situation … across Canada and around the world is that there is very limited supply, but we have been complying all along with public health standards and guidelines,” Poirier said.

“The other thing that we've said to reassure staff is that if they go into a home where they do not feel that they have the appropriate PPE, that they are to contact their management and we will send someone else or we will divert them to do something else where they will feel safe. Safety is our primary concern for our front-line staff.”

Nick Beaton said that shortly before his wife died, the couple had heard about the rampage happening several kilometres away in Portapique, N.S.

“Me and Kristen laid in bed the night before and watched him in Portapique, reigning terror on people,” he said. “We woke up (Sunday) morning and we just assumed it was over.”

That morning, Kristen was on her way to the home of “one of her favourite clients,” Beaton said. “If I had known he was on the loose, I would have not let my wife leave the house that day.”