How Tamara Lich transformed from spokeswoman to symbol of 'Freedom Convoy' movement

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

To her fans, Tamara Lich is a proud Canadian and a lioness of the movement behind the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. To the Crown, she is a nefarious actor who deliberately helped lead blockades that tormented residents and pushed the country to a state of national emergency. For that she faces multiple charges and is scheduled to face her first day in court on Tuesday.

