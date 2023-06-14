Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income rose to 184.5 per cent in the first quarter, up from 181.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, the agency said Wednesday.
The figure translates to $1.85 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.
"Looking ahead, debt servicing costs are expected to continue to rise rapidly over the course of this year and peak in the second half of 2024, as interest rates are now expected to rise and remain elevated for longer," said TD economist Maria Solovieva in a note.
"This will create additional headwinds for households with a high sensitivity to interest rates (such as variable rate mortgage holders) and could result in higher delinquency rates in the future," she said.
The household debt service ratio, measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, was 14.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, up from 14.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
That ratio is set to hit record levels, potentially in the second quarter, as the lagging impact of higher interest rates continues to filter through to household borrowing costs, said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen in a note.
"The combination of higher inflation and debt payments already soaked up all of the growth in household after-tax incomes last year, and looks likely to do so again in 2023," Janzen said.
The increase came as households borrowed $16.5 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the first quarter including $11.2 billion in mortgage debt.
Canadians' combined outstanding debt hit a new record in the first quarter of the year, reaching $2.32 trillion, TransUnion reported two weeks ago. Average balances on most consumer credit products rose by 11.4 per cent, while average mortgage balances were up 7.1 per cent.
The total seasonally adjusted stock of household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit and both mortgage and non-mortgage loans, rose 0.6 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $2.84 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, including $2.11 trillion in mortgage debt, Statistics Canada said.
"The Bank of Canada will need to maintain a close watch on household credit performance as higher interest rates continue to weigh on Canadian households this year," said Solovieva.
The Bank of Canada had hit pause on its monetary tightening after its January hike but raised rates again last week, citing the threat of entrenched inflation. Its overnight rate is now 4.75 per cent, a far cry from 0.25 per cent in January of last year.
Janzen said the bank continues to expect a softer labour market and weaker GDP data over the second half of 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel clouds could form in large part of GTA and Hamilton today
Funnel clouds could develop in a wide swath of the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton area this afternoon and evening, says Canada's national weather agency.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Phil Kessel takes shot at Toronto following third Stanley Cup win
Phil Kessel is now a 3-time Stanley Cup champion and wants Toronto to know he hasn’t forgotten about the sometimes rocky relationship he had with the city when he was a Maple Leaf.
Ottawa
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bag limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
-
Arrest warrant issued for Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Georgian Bay man sentenced for causing deadly Highway 12 crash in 2020
A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.
-
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 6 boaters on Georgian Bay, prompts OPP safety reminder
Provincial police issued a safety reminder for boaters after a near-fatal incident for six people on Georgian Bay.
-
Wanted man arrested in Barrie after collision with police cruiser
Police in Barrie apprehended a man wanted on arrest warrants after they say he struck a police cruiser with his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene.
Kitchener
-
Possible tornado reported near Woodstock, Ont.
Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for a portion of southwestern Ontario after saying a “possible tornado has been reported near Beachville and is moving to the northeast.”
-
Players from Kitchener, Ont. claim major league sports victories in NHL, NBA
In the last two days, there have been two champions from Kitchener, Ont. to claim a franchise title in separate professional major league sports.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
-
Possible tornado near Talbotville being investigated
According to NTP, a preliminary survey found a narrow path of EF0 damage that included buildings and trees.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought after senior knocked unconscious in east Windsor attack
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a senior was allegedly assaulted at an intersection on the east side of the city.
-
Detroit remains out of reach for some international students in Windsor
Originally from India, engineering student Smit Bardoli says one of the reasons he chose Windsor as his place of study was its proximity to Detroit. However, the long wait time for a U.S. visitor visa might result in him graduating before he can cross the border even once.
-
Essex County farmer happy with 'much needed' rain, but here’s how much more he wants
An Essex County farmer says he’s happy with the “much needed” rain this week, but he needs more.
Montreal
-
Rainfall inadequate to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
Quebec officials say the rainfall over the past 24 hours in the northern part of the province was inadequate to douse the wildfires. The province's forest fire prevention agency -- SOPFEU -- says a wildfire near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continues to threaten the community located 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Que. judge rejects injuction request to suspend ban on prayer rooms in schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have suspended a ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims argued that the ban caused irreparable harm to Muslim students.
-
Habs legend Henri Richard had head-injury related disorder CTE: posthumous study
Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
-
Post-mortem shows pilot whales were healthy before they swam ashore and died in N.S.
Animal autopsies on a group of pilot whales that washed ashore last weekend on Cape Breton indicate the whales were healthy.
Winnipeg
-
Meeting over controversial rural Manitoba silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
-
Teen stabbed during fight, police looking for suspect
A 14-year-old male requires surgery and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing last week.
-
Crash in Elmwood sends man to hospital with serious injuries
A serious collision involving a motorcycle in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood has caused road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Early morning warehouse fire forces evacuation of Calgary hotel
An early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse on Seventh Avenue S.E. sent a massive plume of smoke into the air, engulfing the nearby Hilton Hotel in Calgary’s East Village.
-
Law Society of Alberta hearing into former health minister adjourns until September
A Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations that a former cabinet minister broke the lawyers' code of conduct won't hear final arguments until September.
Edmonton
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
More homes destroyed by Yellowhead County fire; details about re-entry coming Wednesday
The number of homes destroyed by wildfire this season in Yellowhead County has surpassed two dozen.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man faces 10 year teaching ban over sexualization of lessons, 'physical encounters' with recent grads
A Chilliwack man has been banned from teaching high school for at least 10 years over his communication with students—which included discussions related to intimate, personal and sexual matters.
-
Vancouver police officer faces sentencing after being charged in taser assault of Black man
A Vancouver police officer who was found guilty of assault with a weapon for tasering a young, Black man who had been stopped for jaywalking will learn his fate Wednesday.
-
Billionaire Jim Pattison's West Vancouver house for sale for $1 — land not included
In the 1950s, a young car dealer named Jimmy Pattison traded a property he owned near Horsehoe Bay for a small yellow seaside home just a stone's throw from Ambleside Beach. Now, he has traded it to West Vancouver to make way for the public seawall.
Politics
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
A spokesperson for the NDP says its leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are about to begin talks on setting terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference.
-
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
Health
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
-
Share your experiences with accessing health care as a senior
Canada's aging population, combined with a shortage of physicians reported across parts of the country, may leave some worried about their ability to access health-care services as they age. If you're a senior accessing health-care services in Canada today, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
Johnny Depp selects charities for the US$1 million he received from Amber Heard in defamation settlement
Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the US$1 million settlement he's owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has learned from a source close to Depp.
-
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a 'cease-and-desist' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
Business
-
The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
-
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
-
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto is home to one of the world's last Tamagotchi clubs. Some members have been playing for almost 20 years
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
-
Here's a guide to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix races and events in Montreal
The sound of race car engines revving and tires squealing will echo off the Gille Villeneuve race track on Ile Notre-Dame while Montreal's downtown core will likely be packed with race fans and car curios as the Montreal Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday.
-
Habs legend Henri Richard had head-injury related disorder CTE: posthumous study
Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.