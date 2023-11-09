Gaza evacuees in Canada will need mental-health, housing supports: refugee council
Evacuees who escape from the Gaza Strip will need help to access mental-health care and housing, as well as assistance to get other family members out of the embattled Palestinian territory, the Canadian Council for Refugees said Thursday.
The slow trickle of people allowed through the highly controlled Rafah border crossing out of Gaza has so far included107 people on Canada's list of anticipated evacuees, and they are only allowed to remain in Egypt for 72 hours.
- Complete coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The list includes Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as eligible family members who don't have immigration status in Canada.
Some of the first few Canadians to escape the constant bombardment in Gaza arrived at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday.
"They're definitely going to need support and outreach, coming out of a very traumatic time," said Gauri Sreenivasan, the council's co-executive director.
For those who arrive without immigration status, it will be especially important to make sure they have access to settlement services that are tailored to the trauma they've endured for the last month, Sreenivasan said.
"This will include the need for supports, for identifying what they need in terms of housing and support for work permits," she said.
"Critically, they will need information and support in processing the paperwork that's required both for themselves here, but (also) for other family members."
Reuniting families outside of Gaza will be key in setting them up for success in Canada, she said.
Services and immigration status will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in an interview this week.
The federal government has been working to secure the safe passage of more than 500 people with connections to Canada as part of ongoing negotiations between Israel and Egypt that are being mediated by Qatar, the foreign affairs minister said Thursday.
Global Affairs Canada says it is also aware of reports that four Canadian citizens got out with the help of a third party.
Miller says family members without Canadian citizenship or permanent residency status will be offered temporary status so they can remain in Canada, and if they need work permits, his department will work on that as well.
"I think it's something we'll tackle as the case may be," he said in an interview on Monday.
People who come to Canada as family members should be able to apply for permanent residency under the family reunification immigration program, Sreenivasan said.
As for settlement services and income support, Miller said new arrivals from Gaza will be dependent on their Canadian families. The Immigration Department will assess their needs from there.
"We'll have to look at what that means, and look at the volume," he said.
"I don't know the financial situation of a lot of people leaving. I can't suspect that it's great, but I don't presume people don't have funds, either."
The Gaza Strip has been under almost constant bombardment since Israel launched a retaliatory attack on Hamas for the Oct. 7 incursion that killed 1,400 Israelis. Another 240 were taken from Israel into Gaza by the armed militant group.
The number of Palestinians killed in the war passed 10,500, including more than 4,300 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday.
For now, while the border remains completely closed to most of the 2.3 million residents in the occupied territory, Canadian immigration officials have not yet turned their mind to the possibility of welcoming refugees from the region.
"There are a number of security considerations and policy considerations that are compelling us to focus on Canadians. We want to get Canadians out," Miller said.
But he added that Canada will be humane if people manage to escape the war and flee to its borders.
The Canadian Council for Refugees said the need to get Canadians out should be coupled with much stronger diplomatic action from Canada in calling for a ceasefire
"There is no safety for those trying to move within Gaza or out of Gaza, or for those who are staying," Sreenivasan said.
"The overwhelming urgency for Canada is to become much more formal at calling not just for a pause, but for a sustainable ceasefire to end the attack on civilians."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government officials have stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and have instead called for significant "humanitarian pauses" that are long enough to get aid into Gaza and evacuate people from the area.
Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, the White House announced on Thursday.
Miller said that once Canadians are out of Gaza, the next consideration will be whether the government needs to find a way to get Canadians out of neighbouring Lebanon.
Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants and their allies have been clashing along the Israel-Lebanon border since the start of the war.
"That is the next set of considerations that I hope does not come to fruition, because that means that the conflict has escalated," Miller said.
In the meantime, refugee advocates have encouraged the Immigration Department to speed up the processing of refugee claims for Palestinians and others in the region that were already underway.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Regular operations are resuming at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
32 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, GAC says
Another 32 Canadians were evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, the federal government confirmed.
Robert De Niro's company found liable in gender discrimination lawsuit filed by former assistant
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
'Drop the hammer:' Video shows brazen robbery at Brampton jewelry store
Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a 'brazen' smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
-
Ontario regulator fines online sportsbook after gambler loses $500K in under 3 months
The province’s gaming regulator has issued a steep fine to an online sportsbook over several alleged violations, including failing to “intervene” when a “potentially high risk” player gambled away $500,000 in less than three months.
Ottawa
-
Council approves $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan
The city of Ottawa is proceeding with Lansdowne 2.0, the $419 million second phase of the partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Barrie
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
Construction in Barrie's south end results in upcoming ramp closures
Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.
Kitchener
-
Local ceremonies and events for Remembrance Day
Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country Saturday, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans. Here’s a list of some of the local events happening on Nov. 11.
-
Former Brantford Bulldog expected to make his NHL debut tonight
Tonight could be the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career. The former Brantford Bulldog and London Knight is expected to make his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.
-
Flair announces new flights from Waterloo regional airport
Travellers going through the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be able to fly directly to Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
Bluewater Health says 250K patients compromised by cyber attack
Over thirty years of patient records at multiple Lambton County hospitals and care sites are compromised.
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
Crocheted poppies become centrepiece of Remembrance Day displays across region
It took months of knitting and crocheting by volunteers, but Mitchell, Ont. and area has pulled together a new Remembrance Day display that they think sets them apart.
Windsor
-
Cross-border passenger rail service may return to Windsor
Cross-border passenger rail service could be returning to Windsor should a proposed expansion involving Amtrak and Via Rail Canada move ahead.
-
Conclusion of terrorism trial in Windsor delayed until next week
Evidence wrapped up Monday in the case against the London, Ont. man charged with killing four members of a Muslim family in June 2021.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
-
Denys Arcand on lampooning political correctness with ‘Testament’
Denys Arcand's 'Testament' earned an impressive $400,000 during its opening weekend in Quebec last month and has already crossed the $1.5 million mark. It’s the strongest opening for a Quebecois film since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officers arrest man who escaped from B.C. and was wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man who escaped from a halfway house in British Columbia and who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school
Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.
-
Nearly $500M coming for affordable and clean electricity in Manitoba
The federal and provincial governments are making a joint investment of nearly $500 million to bring clean, reliable and affordable electricity to Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Human remains found outside of Calgary were inside stolen truck: RCMP
The RCMP major crimes unit is looking for help tracking the movements of a stolen vehicle found west of Calgary with human remains inside.
-
Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought
A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more. Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.
-
AHS employees getting first details of new structure in series of town hall meetings
A series of telephone town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating 'targeted incident' in Ellerslie
Edmonton police are responding to an incident in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road.
-
Family of murdered Alta. man supporting bill that proposes longer timeframe between parole reviews
An Edmonton family is standing behind a bill which would effectively extend the time between parole reviews for people convicted of murder to five years.
-
Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs, while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
-
Fireworks likely responsible for blaze that caused $30K in damage to Delta public washroom
A fire in a public washroom at a park in Delta is believed to have been sparked by fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Suspect sought after wedding ring, necklace stolen from B.C. grandmother: RCMP
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wedding ring and necklace that were allegedly stolen from a grandmother in Kamloops late last month.
Politics
-
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
-
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
-
Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by province
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $900-million federal contribution over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec.
Health
-
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
-
Demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia
Traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink that was served to a man in Croatia who was later hospitalized with a throat injury, triggering a nationwide alarm, police said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
Robert De Niro's company found liable in gender discrimination lawsuit filed by former assistant
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
-
Swifties on edge as 'intense' Vancouver ticket sales begin
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
-
Back in China 50 years after historic trip, a Philadelphia Orchestra violinist hopes to build ties
Fifty years after the Philadelphia Orchestra's history-making visit to China in 1973 that helped build then-fledgling U.S.-China ties, Davyd Booth hopes for a repeat performance.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Biden says workers need 'a fair shot' as he celebrates the labour deal saving an Illinois auto plant
President Joe Biden put on a red United Auto Workers shirt on Thursday as he celebrated a labour deal that will prevent Belvidere's Stellantis plant from closing.
-
Disney reports sharp profit growth in the fourth quarter and an expansion of its cost-cutting drive
Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting drive under returning CEO Bob Iger.
Lifestyle
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
-
Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry Series
Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 43 as the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120
The high-scoring guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had 43 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120 on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.