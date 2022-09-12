Former governor general Michaelle Jean on the future of the Commonwealth
As the monarchy enters a new era with King Charles III at its helm, Canada’s former governor general Michaelle Jean says his reign comes at a time of uncertainty among Commonwealth nations.
Nations including Jamaica, Belize and Grenada have expressed their intention to leave the Commonwealth and nearly a year ago Barbados became the first country in three decades to remove the Queen as its head of state.
In Canada, a poll conducted in April found that half of those surveyed supported abolishing the monarchy. Over the summer, then-Prince Charles addressed several Commonwealth nations, including Canada, and said each country is free to determine its own constitutional relationship with the Crown.
In his first address to the U.K. parliament on Monday, King Charles continued to show his dedication to the U.K. public and Commonwealth nations as he aims to follow the legacy of the late Queen.
“I think in his first address he really insisted on the fact that he would follow his mother's legacy,” Jean told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. “I mean, really being present to the population, to his country, and serving at his best, consolidating and cultivating social cohesion, which is the best part underneath the role.”
Jean, who served as Canada’s 27th governor general between 2005 and 2010, said the King must be open to discussion with Commonwealth nations to better understand what their current concerns are, particularly on larger issues such as climate change or their economies.
“After her (the Queen) we'll need to see where we’re going and what her successor, King Charles III, has to say and how he will engage in his duty," she said.
During the Queen's reign, Jean said she was able to adapt to many challenges.
“She was raised and born during colonial times, and then was the queen of decolonization; we’ve come a long way, but there's still a long way to go,” she said.
Additionally, Jean said the King’s dedication to the U.K. is highly needed right now as many across the nation struggle with socio-economic issues with the rising cost of living and a life post-Brexit.
“This ability to bring people together to open spaces for dialogue, to really inspire the sense of unity in a country that is actually right now confronted with a lot of challenges,” she said.
Correction
An earlier version erroneously said Barbados left the monarchy when in fact they only removed the Queen as their head of state.
