First months on throne show King Charles wants to engage, but Canadians skeptical

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social