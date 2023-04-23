First months on throne show King Charles wants to engage, but Canadians skeptical
King Charles III's first months on the throne have shown he's a monarch who will take an active role in different causes and is ready to engage with the public, royal experts say, but he still has work to do to win over a skeptical Canadian public.
Nathan Tidridge, the author of a book about Canada's constitutional monarchy and vice-president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, says Charles thus far appears to be a more "active and engaged" ruler than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
As examples, he cites the King's decision to host a Buckingham Palace reception for key players ahead of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, and the palace's direct request to Australia that it include Indigenous people in its delegation attending his May 6 coronation.
Tidridge believes the late queen, in contrast, kept more of a distance.
"There was a removed sense (with Queen Elizabeth), where with Charles we're not seeing that," Tidridge said in a phone interview from Waterdown, Ont. "He's more engaged in different spheres, especially the spheres he's identified as really important to him."
Carolyn Harris, a historian and commentator on the Royal Family, says King Charles appears to be working hard to connect with the public by interacting with people from all walks of life.
She said this effort is also evident on the royal social media accounts, where staff have responded to public questions about the coronation and published a behind-the-scenes video of Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, reviewing notes on a train during a recent official visit to Germany.
"This very early part of this reign, we see efforts to make his role more accessible," she said.
These efforts extend to the coronation, which is expected to be a less lavish affair than the 1953 event for his mother. It's expected to feature a shorter parade and a guest list that emphasizes community leaders, representatives of charitable organizations and veterans rather than "as many British aristocrats as possible," Harris said.
Canadians, however, appear to be unmoved by the new monarch's efforts -- if they've noticed them at all.
Polling released in March by marketing firm Leger found a majority of Canadians surveyed, at 67 per cent, were indifferent to the King, compared to only 12 per cent who said it was good that he was monarch.
Just 13 per cent of those surveyed said they felt a personal attachment to the monarchy, and more than half said it's the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the institution.
Harris says Canadians remained attached to the queen until her death on Sept. 8, 2022, seeing her as a figure of stability. Charles, on the other hand, has previously courted controversy with the tumultuous public breakup with his first wife, Diana, the Princess of Wales. More recently there have been tensions with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who recently exposed the family's dirty laundry in a tell-all book.
She said Charles and Camilla, along with Prince William and his wife Kate, have been well-received on visits to Canada, including a three-day tour last May that brought Charles and Camilla to Newfoundland, Ottawa and the Northwest Territories. But the King's desire for a "slimmed-down" monarchy with fewer working members means such visits may be shorter and less frequent.
Tidridge notes the King's ability to connect with the Canadian public depends on the federal government.
"His footprint in Canada, his presence in Canada -- the gatekeeper to the presence is actually the Prime Minister's Office," he said.
Under Canada's constitutional setup, he said, the sovereign acts under the advice of an elected representative, meaning he can't visit Canada or take a significant action -- such as issuing an apology to Indigenous people for their treatment under the Crown -- without the approval of the PMO.
And both Tidridge and Harris believe Ottawa has not made coronation celebrations a priority. With the coronation less than two weeks away, the federal government had yet to announce the makeup of its delegation or plans for a celebration on Canadian soil, and there has been little buzz around the event.
While the reasons for this are unclear, Tidridge believes it might reflect a desire to avoid the thorny conversations happening about the role the Crown has played in colonialism and imperialism.
"The easiest thing to do is to not have the discussion whatsoever and just kind of hope that it passes, and I honestly think that is the policy that's being pursued right now," he said.
But he firmly believes Charles could connect with Canadians if given a chance. He says a longer tour of Canada, in contrast with last year's three-day "whistle stop," would go a long way towards highlighting the values the King shares with Canadians, including his environmentalism, commitment to preservation of built and natural environments, and commitment to working with Indigenous communities.
"If ever there was a figure that echoes the kind of values that Canada stands for, it's really King Charles," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare
For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
-
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Ottawa
-
Western New York earthquake felt in eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
-
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
-
'Night mayor' to help grow and develop Ottawa's nightlife economy
The city of Ottawa will create the position of a 'night mayor' as part of a new strategy to grow and develop the capital's 'nightlife' economy and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Barrie
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
-
Family and friends pay tribute to Jersey Mitchell with car rally
Around 50 cars from across the province attended a car rally to honour Jersey Mitchell on Saturday.
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
-
Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.
London
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
‘From 50 bikes per year to 500’: London’s Big Bike Giveaway has come a long way
Since Big Bike Giveaway’s inception in 2014, Shayne Hodgson and his wife Monica have fixed and gifted more than 3,200 bikes to Londoners in need.
-
Drunk driver causes damage in Sarnia
Police posted photos on social media of a scene that showed a damaged grassy area and a vehicle with a broken wheel.
Windsor
-
41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon runs Sunday
The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. runs Sunday.
-
Windsor police involved in Amherstburg investigation
Windsor police began an “active investigation” Saturday evening in Amherstburg.
-
Chatham-Kent police warning residents of construction scams
The Chatham-Kent Police Service have received several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
-
Teen author with autism on Montreal's Shore in high demand for readings
A high school student on the autism spectrum in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore has written and published a book and is promoting it at her school board. Annabel Adewunmi is the 16-year-old author of "Our Brother Robin," a book about a five-year-old robot, who, like her, has autism.
Atlantic
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP warn of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
-
One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP
One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche in Lake Louise Saturday.
-
Calgary-born Laird Macintosh makes Broadway history as final Phantom
Western Canada High School not only produced two 2023 Juno nominees (Devon Cole and Tate McCrae), but it turns out an alumnus of the Calgary high school just made Broadway history.
-
Earth Day celebrations observed at events around Calgary
Saturday was Earth Day and many Calgarians dedicated time to focus on the environment.
Edmonton
-
Dog dies after being attacked by bear in Jasper National Park
Parks Canada is warning people after a dog died following an attack by a black bear on Saturday in Jasper National Park.
-
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
-
Canadian star Alphonso Davies sidelined with thigh injury suffered with Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies for the final five matches of its season.
Vancouver
-
Large fire engulfs barn in Delta Saturday night
Firefighters battled a large blaze at what appears to be a barn in Delta Saturday night.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Politics
-
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
-
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
-
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Entertainment
-
'Farewell...you comedy genius': Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.
-
Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage
Actor Shannen Doherty of hit shows 'Charmed' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says.
-
Zendaya and Sia join Labrinth on stage for surprise Coachella performance
'Euphoria' star Zendaya surprised festival-goers on Saturday night during Labrinth's Coachella Weekend 2 set to sing two songs they collaborated on from the hit HBO show.
Business
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
-
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
-
American Airlines plane engine reportedly catches fire after possible bird strike
An American Airlines plane was forced to return to the airport Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, after a possible bird strike may have sparked an engine fire.
Lifestyle
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
Burger King's secret weapon against McDonald's is the Whopper
In September, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to improve the chain, which was lagging behind competitors after making operational missteps during the pandemic, like adding complicated new food items at a time when most chains were slimming menus down.
-
13-year-old boy banned from theme park for a year after getting stuck in the claw machine
Unnamed 13-year-old climbed into a claw machine, called the "Cosmic XL Bonus Game," at Carowinds amusement park at around 2 p.m. on April 16 and became stuck, according to an email sent to CNN by Carowinds
Sports
-
Leafs' forward fined over $3,000 for cross-checking Lightning player
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.
-
Wild aim to keep edge on Stars; Eriksson Ek's status unclear
The Minnesota Wild have delivered a forceful and punishing performance to take the lead in their first-round NHL playoff series with the Dallas Stars.
-
Gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are married
USA Gymnastics star and world champion Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are married.
Autos
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
Riding with the woman in charge of America's last muscle car
Laurie Transou recently took over as Lead Program Engineer for the Ford Mustang. She's in charge of the final adjustments and production roll-out of the new 2024 Mustang. As with every Mustang for the past 59 years, this new one will be available with only gasoline engines.