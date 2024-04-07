Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
The bulk of that — $2 billion worth — is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government's pre-budget tour.
The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops around the country.
Last week many of those details were focused on housing, including money to help build apartments and affordable units.
Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a full housing plan will be released ahead of budget day.
A new diplomatic crisis between Poland and Israel has erupted following the death of a Polish aid worker in Gaza, with the Polish president on Thursday denouncing a comment by the Israeli ambassador as "outrageous" and the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw saying it was summoning him for a meeting.
Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than US$1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.
A security guard was killed and a police officer shot before other officers killed a gunman in a shootout at a Miami-area shopping center Saturday that left several bystanders injured, authorities said.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
A GTA professor says the upcoming major eclipse is quite literally a “once-in a lifetime event” as the last time it happened in the Toronto region was 1925 and the next one is expected to be in 2144.
A person has been sent to hospital and is facing charges after crashing into a tree while driving under the influence in a residential area in Scarborough, police say.
When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature.
A community parade to celebrate Green Shirt Day will be held Sunday morning in Calgary.
STARS Air Ambulance is the lifeline for Albertans needing immediate, critical, lifesaving medical help and that’s especially true for the energy industry.
Led by a clutch power play and 33 saves from Calvin Pickard, Edmonton inched closer to top spot in the NHL's Pacific Division on Saturday.
The Ottawa Police Service says one of its officers has been placed on administrative duties after getting involved in a two-vehicle collision while off-duty on March 17.
The best way to protect your eyes during the solar eclipse on April 8 is not to look at the sun at all, according to experts.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man with stab wounds was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday morning.
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
The mother of a teen with autism who was arrested by RCMP while playing says she has never received an apology.
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has joined a call from leaders across the country asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss carbon pricing.
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
NHL superstar and goalie for the Montreal Canadians, Carey Price, was recently in Halifax to take part in the Progress Club’s Sports Charity Dinner, which raises money for various charities around the city.
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
Puppy yoga classes are back at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), giving participants the chance to get fit with some furry friends.
Valour FC is honouring Indigenous culture, science and knowledge through the design of its alternate jersey.
Members of the Royal Regina Rifles along with many dignitaries gathered on the grounds of the legislature Saturday for the first look at a new memorial statue.
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
Street sweeping will soon begin in different neighbourhoods in Regina to clear away leaves, as well as remove sand and debris from roads.
A 67 year-old man from Fergus has died after he was hit by a driver at an Elora business.
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man after two employees were hurt during a robbery in Kitchener.
A 33 year-old from Milton has died after a three-vehicle crash in Brant county.
Canada's largest passenger train service and a crown corporation, Via Rail, connects the nation's major cities and is at the centre of a new proposal in Saskatoon.
Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition
The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
A 25-year-old Hearst woman is charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
Londoners showed up in droves for Sunday's giveaway of free solar eclipse glasses at the CTV News London building, running out of supplies in only 30 minutes.
London police are investigating following a serious collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
It’s not an event on the scale of most Western University convocation ceremonies, but for those gathered a Wemple Hall at King’s University College it may have had even more significance.
The Royal Canadian Navy is in Collingwood this weekend for a unique training operation.
Two individuals have been arrested and charged with impaired driving within four hours in Orillia.
Students from across the region are showcasing their skills at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair this weekend.
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly pointing an airsoft handgun at a residence in Wallaceburg on Saturday night.
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Ontario’s Associate Minister of Housing Rob Flack presented the City of Sault Ste. Marie with a cheque for $600,000 on Friday to invest in housing and infrastructure.
Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a First Nation band office in northern Ontario.
It is Maple Weekend in Ontario and events are scheduled across the province to celebrate the region’s favourite pancake topping.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's path to power may be by prosecuting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past eight years in government, but his road to victory is painted NDP orange.
Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon says the federal government is now doing "more than our fair share" when it comes to addressing the housing crisis in Canada.
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis — who was sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets — has been granted bail pending appeal, CTV News has confirmed.
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
As he heads to WrestleMania 40 this weekend in Philadelphia, Sami Zayn is not in the main event. But he doesn’t mind taking the scenic route to the top.
The top of the country music charts is filled with familiar names: Zach Bryan. Luke Combs. Morgan Wallen. These are country heavyweights — names any country fan would recognize. Then, sitting among them all, face obscured by the tip of a cowboy hat, is Beyonce.
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason, and nearly one-in-five Canadians say they or someone they know has used a food bank in the past year, according to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was awarded a giant stock bonus on top of his more-than-a-million-dollar salary last year, despite overseeing a company that has been plagued by chronic losses and safety problems.
Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed "cowboy caviar" — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.
Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Canada's Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory Saturday that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title.
Canada defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the SheBelieves Cup after the game finished knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes Saturday.
Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals as part of a three-year deal announced Thursday by the women's professional tennis tour that will increase the prize money for this November's season-ending championship to a record US$15.25 million, a 70 per cent increase from 2023.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
