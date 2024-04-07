Canada

Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.

The bulk of that — $2 billion worth — is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government's pre-budget tour.

The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops around the country.

Last week many of those details were focused on housing, including money to help build apartments and affordable units.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a full housing plan will be released ahead of budget day. 

