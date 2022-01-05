Every province and territory in Canada has at least one weather advisory in place this week for extreme cold temperatures or snowfall, according to Environment Canada.

In addition, at least one watch alert or weather warning has been issued in all provinces and territories, with the exception of Prince Edward Island.

In British Columbia, winter storm, snowfall and extreme cold warnings cover almost every corner of the province.

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 30 centimetres of snow will blanket the southern region of B.C. Wednesday evening before easing to freezing rain Thursday morning. Forecasters say conditions will feel as cold as minus-35 C in southeastern parts of the province.

In central, northern and northeastern B.C., extreme cold and arctic outflow winds continue to create wind chill values near or below -45 C.

Environment Canada is urging resident to avoid non-essential travel throughout the province as already icy road conditions left behind from previous storms could become even more dangerous.

The Prairies are once again under an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada, with wind chill values nearing -40 C overnight and dropping as low as –50 C in the northern areas until later in the week for most regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

While cold conditions may moderate slightly during the daytime in these provinces, Environment Canada is reminding residents that the cold temperatures create an "elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia."

According to the agency, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with these kinds of wind chill values.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

WIND AND SNOW WARNINGS

In Ontario, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and warnings about high winds, with gusts expected from 70 to 80 km/h on Wednesday in the Greater Toronto Area, and up to 90 km/h in other southern regions.

In the northern part of the province, Environment Canada has advised that snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm are expected Wednesday until Thursday morning, adding that wind gusts up to 50 km/h will further reduce visibilities in local blowing snow.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Quaqtaq region of northern Quebec, with blowing snow expected to begin Wednesday evening. An extreme cold warning is also in effect for the Matagami and Waskaganish regions with wind chill values anticipated to be near -40 C.

The eastern part of Quebec, Environment Canada is warning that "significant snowfall amounts, very strong winds and blowing snow" will hit the Lower North Shore on Thursday. According to the agency, a total of 20 to 30 cm of snow and gusts up to 80 km/h is expected.

In Atlantic Canada, wind, snowfall of 15 to 20 cm and rain warnings up to 25 mm are in effect for parts of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, while special statements have also been issued for certain areas in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada says a "very cold airmass" remains over the southern region of Yukon, with cold temperatures combined with light winds resulting in wind chill values near -50 C until Thursday morning.

The regions affected include those south of Dawson to Whitehorse, and west to Watson Lake.

Some areas of the Northwest Territories are under an extreme cold warning, including in Yellowknife where wind chill values near -50 C will continue into Thursday morning.

In addition, the Paulatuk, Tuktoyaktuk and Sachs Harbour regions can expect strong winds and falling snow to create blizzard conditions through Thursday.

In Nunavut, the region of Kugluktuk can expect blowing snow with blizzard conditions in place until Thursday afternoon.

With files from The Canadian Press